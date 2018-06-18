Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass May Be Tencent's Answer to Fortnite Battle Pass

 
18 June 2018
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass May Be Tencent's Answer to Fortnite Battle Pass

Highlights

  • PUBG Mobile could get its own version of Fortnite Battle Pass
  • It's called Royale Pass
  • It should land with the PUBG Mobile 0.6.0 update this week

With PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android having a sizeable audience, it was only a matter of time before Tencent decided to capitalise on this with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass. Teased by the official PUBG Mobile Twitter account, it appears to mimic the Fortnite Battle Pass with new cosmetic unlocks with each level earned. The video shown off by Tencent had a slew of cosmetic items from emotes to weapon skins and various masks made available to you on levelling up with a maximum level of 70 it seems. What wasn't disclosed was what you need to do to obtain the presented items. The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass should hit the game with update 0.6.0 which should hit the game very soon. It will bring to the game Royale Pass Season 1 along with a host of other options .

Previously, PUBG 0.5.0 patch brought to the game the Miramar map, improved performance, easier options to play with your friends (by using six digit codes to pair up with those near you), and a host of new weapons and vehicles. Plus, there’s a new progression system with PUBG 0.5.0 update that lets you collect rewards on reaching new levels and weekly activity missions to allow you to earn more loot. Also, you can choose your region and flag along with a language-specific chat channel, lets you chat in the language of your choice. Season 2 of in-game rewards and activities is available as well. Expect PUBG 0.6.0 to improve on these and bring Season 3 too.

Tencent announced that PUBG Mobile has 10 million daily active users around the world (excluding China). The game is one of the two biggest names – alongside Fortnite – in the rapidly growing and highly popular battle royale genre.

PUBG Mobile hit the App Store and Google Play Store on March 19, just under two months ago, as a free app. It has racked up over 10 million downloads on Android, and continues to be the top downloaded action/ strategy iPhone title in multiple countries, including India and the US.

While Fortnite hasn't revealed its numbers – it's only available on App Store – a report earlier this month said that the game had made 3.7 times the revenue of PUBG Mobile.

As a whole, PUBG has sold over 40 million copies across platforms; 30 million of those on its first platform, Windows, where it once held a 3 million concurrent player count, an all-time high on Steam. The game's massive success despite being in early access for several months (from March to December 2017) prompted Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, to build a battle royale mode.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass May Be Tencent's Answer to Fortnite Battle Pass
