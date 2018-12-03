PUBG Mobile Resident Evil 2 Skins, Crossover Event Teased

PUBG Mobile is partnering with Resident Evil 2. The battle royale shooter for Android and iOS is teaming up with the classic horror game that's seeing a re-release early next year. While actual details of the collaboration are scant, pictures from the PUBG Mobile Global Finals in Dubai suggest that we'll probably see Resident Evil 2 skins in PUBG Mobile at the very least. With both Capcom and Tencent teasing something big, zombies in PUBG Mobile's map is another possibility. Considering that the Resident Evil 2 release date is January 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, this collaboration could last longer than the previous ones that featured Mission Impossible and BAPE.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with Capcom and their iconic Resident Evil game, and look forward to an exciting collaboration that will delight fans of both franchises. It will present a combination of the world's most popular mobile game and a video game masterpiece that will be well worth the wait," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent in a prepared statement.

According to report by research firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile iOS and Android spending increased by 2.7x last week versus the preceding seven days. Overall PUBG Mobile revenue increased from $4.5 million (around Rs. 32 crores) to $12 million (around Rs. 85 crore), a spike of 166 percent the report states.

"This was 43 percent more than rival Fortnite grossed on iOS devices during the same period, marking the first week since PUBG Mobile began monetizing in April that its player spending eclipsed that of the Epic Games developed title," claims Sensor Tower's Head of Mobile Insights Randy Nelson.

"Comparing the two games on Apple's platform alone, PUBG Mobile grossed just 20 percent less than Fortnite last week, and out-earned it on two of the seven days, November 21 and 22. This is the first time it has done so on the same platform."

PUBG Mobile ended the week averaging $1.7 million per day on iOS (roughly Rs. 12 crore) with Fortnite earning $1.2 million in the same period (close to Rs. 8.5 crore).

Thanks to being on Android (as well as iOS), PUBG Mobile dominates Asia and China according to Sensor Tower, with the US making up only 30 percent of PUBG's revenue. This makes Fortnite's loss PUBG's gain. Particularly in markets that have no access to PCs, consoles, or iOS devices out of cost concerns or personal preference such as Asia where Android rules supreme.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.