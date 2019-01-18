Announced during the PUBG Mobile Global Finals in Dubai late last year, the PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 collaboration is now under way with a PUBG Mobile Resident Evil 2 Duos event. There will be more to it than just a Duos event though. Tencent states that this is the first of its efforts alongside Resident Evil 2 creator Capcom, possibly hinting at Zombies mode, which has been widely speculated following the presence of the undead in recent betas. This announcement follows the game's 0.10.5 update that went live earlier today. The 0.10.5 patch had a 190MB download size and brought with it Royale Pass Season 5, 'Classic' voices, new weapons, and the addition of Vikendi while creating rooms.

"In order to celebrate the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 coming out on January 25, we are celebrating now with Duos event," a tweet from the official PUBG Mobile account reads. "We look forward to the full release of the collaboration content later this month and can't wait to share more with you!"

Considering that the Resident Evil 2 release date is January 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, this collaboration could last longer than the previous ones that featured Mission Impossible and BAPE.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with Capcom and their iconic Resident Evil game, and look forward to an exciting collaboration that will delight fans of both franchises. It will present a combination of the world's most popular mobile game and a video game masterpiece that will be well worth the wait," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent in a prepared statement at the time.

Details on Zombies Mode are scant, though it would be present in the Arcade section of the game and you'll be able to gun down the undead during the course of play according to past reports. If the PUBG Mobile Chinese New Year event is any indication, it could be a cooperative experience. Hopefully we'll see some official information from Tencent soon.

