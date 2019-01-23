PUBG Mobile may soon get new subscription systems, according to a report by popular YouTubers. The reported new subscription systems are PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus, said to allow players to convert Battle Points (BP) to Unknown Cash (UC). Apparently, these new subscription systems would allow players to convert 5000BP for 50UC. This would give PUBG Mobile players another way to gain UC, which is needed to purchase certain cosmetic items.

PUBG Mobile Prime subscription price

The PUBG Mobile Prime subscription would cost $0.99 (around Rs. 71) per month and grants users access to a small amount of UC (possibly 150UC) along with daily rewards like IDs and some UC for logging into the game. Prime subscribers would be able to convert BP to UC though it's described to be a limited amount.

PUBG Mobile Prime Plus subscription price

As for the PUBG Mobile Prime Plus subscription, it would cost $9.99 per month (around Rs. 710) and has a special introductory price of $4.99 (close to Rs. 355). It would give users 300UC as well as 20UC as a daily login bonus as well as an ID card, room card, and a crate coupon. What this means is, you get 900UC for the first month of the PUBG Mobile Prime Plus subscription.

According to PUBG Mobile YouTubers Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews the new subscriptions are available in the KRJP server but implemented in a "different way" and Tencent may make the above changes to it in a subsequent update. As for it coming to the global version of the game, the duo have "no idea" at this moment if it would show up. Chances are it's just a matter of time before Tencent introduces it to make for the deficit in China due to the lack of approvals for its new games by the Chinese government.

Interestingly, a PUBG Mobile admin on the game's Discord had posted details of this too minus the BP to UC conversion that the YouTubers uncovered.

"To sum up, both of these memberships will grant you daily UC as well as the aforementioned perks, alongside getting extra XP and RP points added to your RP (further not specified)," the post reads. "Whether these special offers come with the 0.10.0 has not been confirmed as of yet."

Last week PUBG Mobile got the 0.10.5 update and a Duos event for its Resident Evil 2 crossover.

The 0.10.5 patch had a 190MB download size and brought with it Royale Pass Season 5, 'Classic' voices, new weapons, and the addition of Vikendi while creating rooms.

"In order to celebrate the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 coming out on January 25, we are celebrating now with Duos event," a tweet from the official PUBG Mobile account reads. "We look forward to the full release of the collaboration content later this month and can't wait to share more with you!"

Considering that the Resident Evil 2 release date is January 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, this collaboration could last longer than the previous ones that featured Mission Impossible and BAPE.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with Capcom and their iconic Resident Evil game, and look forward to an exciting collaboration that will delight fans of both franchises. It will present a combination of the world's most popular mobile game and a video game masterpiece that will be well worth the wait," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent in a prepared statement at the time.

Details on Zombies Mode are scant, though it would be present in the Arcade section of the game and you'll be able to gun down the undead during the course of play according to past reports. If the PUBG Mobile Chinese New Year event is any indication, it could be a cooperative experience. Hopefully we'll see some official information from Tencent soon.

