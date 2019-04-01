Technology News
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions Official, Prime Plus Is Cheaper on iOS Than Android

, 01 April 2019
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions Official, Prime Plus Is Cheaper on iOS Than Android

PUBG Mobile Prime Plus is cheaper on iOS compared to Android after the first month

Highlights

  • Prime Plus is Rs. 799 on iOS after the first month discount price
  • Prime Plus is Rs. 850 on Android after the first month discount price
  • Prime Plus first month discount price is Rs. 19 cheaper on Android

With the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 came the promise of Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions. These allow players a daily bonus of Unknown Cash (UC), discounts, and the ability to purchase items with Battle Points (BP). Tencent has now announced that PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions are now available in-game. A quick check on our Android and iOS devices confirmed the same. Along with a discrepancy in pricing. The PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscription price for Android is Rs. 85 and Rs. 400 per month respectively, with Prime Plus available for Rs. 850 after the first month. On iOS however, it's Rs. 79 for Prime and Rs. 419 for Prime Plus per month, with Prime Plus being Rs. 799 after that.

The difference in pricing is odd when you compare that the price of Prime and Prime Plus for US PUBG Mobile players is the same. It's $0.99 for Prime and $4.99 for Prime Plus with Prime Plus being $9.99 after the first month. Gadgets 360 has got in touch with Tencent for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company. Though given its track record of late, we're not hopeful. Here's what you get with PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions.

PUBG Mobile Prime subscription features

  • Purchase items with BP (seven days/ 30 days)
  • Collect 5 UC daily for total of 150 UC

PUBG Mobile Prime Plus subscription features

  • Collect 20 UC daily for total of 600 UC
  • Purchase items with BP (seven days/30 days/permanent)
  • Earn 10 RP points per day
  • Daily discounts on different items
  • First Classic Crate lottery every day is 50 percent off

pubg plus ios PUBG_PLUS_IOS

PUBG Mobile Plus iOS subscription is cheaper after the first month compared to Android

And while additions to PUBG Mobile with the 0.11.5 update are still rolling out, it turns out that the 0.12.0 beta is already in progress.  With it comes a host of new features to the game. These range from a new mode called Darkest Night to a companion system that lets you take companions into battle to earn cosmetic items. Also new with the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update are liquid nitrogen grenades, jumping zombies and zombie dogs, and a new menu section called MugenSpace/Infinity, this replaces Events mode. You can check out the update on Android and iOS right now. The PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update download size is 1.8GB on Android.

pubg plus android PUBG_PLUS_ANDROID

PUBG Mobile Plus subscription on Android is more expensive than iOS after the first month discount

Are you still playing PUBG Mobile? Or have you moved on to other games? Let us know in the comments.

 

Comments

PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Prime, PUBG Mobile Prime Plus
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
