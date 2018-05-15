Battle royale sensation PUBG Mobile for iOS and Android has received a new update. Dubbed the PUBG 0.5.0 patch, it brings the Miramar map, improved performance, easier options to play with your friends (by using six digit codes to pair up with those near you), and a host of new weapons and vehicles. Plus, there’s a new progression system that lets you collect rewards on reaching new levels and weekly activity missions to allow you to earn more loot. Also, you can choose your region and flag along with a language-specific chat channel, lets you chat in the language of your choice. Season 2 of in-game rewards and activities is available as well.

In addition to this, there’s a shop to preview and purchase new outfits and items as well as secret stash that lets you get items at a discount. With this, it essentially means that Tencent is doubling down on monetisation options in the wake of Epic Games’ Fortnite massive earnings the world over.

With Miramar available on PUBG on PC and Xbox One, PUBG Mobile gets the desert map as an option as well. Considering how long it took to show up on both PC and Xbox One, it’s nice to see Android and iOS users not left out of the fun. All Tencent and PUBG Corp need to do now is allow for cross-platform play for maximum parity with Fortnite.

PUBG Mobile’s gameplay isn’t the only thing that got an improvement with this update. There are a host of technical fixes as well. They’re as follows.

PUBG Mobile 0.5.0 improvements

Spectator mode smoothness improved.

Striking sounds and effects added to melee combat.

Parachute camera smoothness improved.

Initial parachute speed increased to match the PC version.

Improved climbing check during running.

Picture styles now available on all devices.

Added sound effects for breaking doors.

Improved display of personal information and results.

Improved team invitation flow.

Are you still playing PUBG Mobile? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.