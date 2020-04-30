Technology News
PUBG Mobile Introduces New Snow Walker Set in Twilight Hunt Crates

PUBG Mobile has recently confirmed that a new 0.18.0 version update will roll out on May 7.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 April 2020 19:03 IST
PUBG Mobile has added a new set to Twilight Hunt crate

Highlights
  • The Snow Walker set can be purchase UC 60
  • or opening it ten times, the player has to pay UC 540
  • New Snow Walker headgear has been introduced as well

PUBG Mobile has announced that a new Snow Walker set is available as part of the Twilight Hunt crates. This comes soon after the game introduced the Arctic Explorer set within the Lucky Spin section of the game. The Twilight Hunt crates includes white, orange, and black weapon skins for players, a new planetary pot pan, and a Riot Squad set as well. The new Snow Walker set has launched alongside the Snow Walker Headgear that can be purchased separately. The popular battle royale game has recently announced that it will bring a big 0.18.0 update on May 7.

Tencent Games announced the introduction of the new Snow Walker set via its PUBG Mobile Twitter handle. There's a new Snow Walker Headgear that has a black mask with golden goggles. The Snow Walker set has a white scarf, a golden vest, and matching white pants. It is part of the Twilight Hunt crate, and can be purchased for UC 60. UC (Unknown Cash) is a form of credit or game currency that you can use to purchase premium items from the PUBG shop. UC can be purchased by the player, and currently UC 60 is equal to Rs. 79.  To open the crate ten times a player has to pay UC 540. The Snow Walker Headger needs to be purchased separately. The game has many crates with many outfit options and weapon skins to choose from.

While this is a small addition, PUBG Mobile is expected to bring a new Miramar 2.0 map with the upcoming 0.18.0 update on May 7. This new map will include a new racing ramp, an area called Water City, a new Golden Mirado vehicle, and vending machines that are expected to offer painkillers and energy drinks. The update will also bring new features like the new Safety Scramble Mode and a Jungle Adventure Guide. The beta of this update suggests that there will be a new blue zone inside the playable safe space which players have to avoid. Entering this blue space will cause damage. A similar feature has been available in the PC game, and now it will be part of the mobile game as well.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

