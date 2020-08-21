Technology News
  PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24, May Bring Erangel 2.0

PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24, May Bring Erangel 2.0

PUBG Mobile received the Ancient Secret mode with the latest update earlier this month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 August 2020 14:51 IST
PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24, May Bring Erangel 2.0

Photo Credit: Twitter/ PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile New era announcement will take place on August 24

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile may get Erangel 2.0 on August 24
  • The revamped Erangel map is already available in the beta version
  • PUBG Mobile announcement will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook

PUBG Mobile has teased a “New Era for PUBG Mobile” on Twitter, the announcement for which will be made on August 24. The developers will make the announcement on YouTube and Facebook through a livestream. While the developers have not revealed what the announcement will be about, it is expected to be an update that brings the highly anticipated revamped Erangel map. At this point, we can only speculate what the announcement, which will start at 7pm IST, will bring.

The tweet by PUBG Mobile's official Twitter handle invites players to be present for the announcement of a “New Era for PUBG MOBILE!” that will take place on August 24 at 7pm in India. The developers will share the announcement via a digital event that will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. While the tweet does not mention what the announcement will be about, it is believed that the revamped Erangel map will be announced for the stable version of the game. The map is currently playable in the beta version of PUBG Mobile.

Further, since the PUBG MOBILE Esports Facebook page has also been updated with the same, it is possible that the developers announce a global esports event as well.

PUBG Mobile added the Erangel 2.0 map in the beta version earlier this month with the 1.0 update and it was only a matter of time before it made its way to the stable version of the game. The revamped map brings some aesthetic changes, while the update brings Ultra HD graphics, a new weapon, some balancing changes, and some bug fixes.

The most recent update to PUBG Mobile was the Ancient Secret mode that arrived in the first week of August. It brought three temples that start floating and a boss fight against the Pharoah.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile New Era announcement
