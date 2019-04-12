Technology News

PUBG Banned by Nepal, Citing Negative Impact on Children

, 12 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Banned by Nepal, Citing Negative Impact on Children

A PUBG booth is shown at the Paris Games Week in Paris, France

Nepal on Thursday banned the popular online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), saying its violent content had a negative impact on children, an official said.

"We have ordered the ban on PUBG because it is addictive to children and teenagers," Sandip Adhikari, deputy director at Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA), the nation's telecoms regulator, told Reuters.

The ban comes into effect from Thursday, he said.

Following a request from the Himalayan nation's federal investigation authority, the regulator directed all internet service providers, mobile operators and network service providers to block streaming of the game from Thursday onwards, Adhikari said. 

The authorities are probably referring to PUBG Mobile, the more popular and widespread version of the game that was launched in early 2018. PUBG - launched in 2017 and has a huge global following - is developed and published by the PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton Game Union (formerly Bluehole). The mobile game was developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studio, owned by Tencent Games.

PUBG is a survival-themed battle game that drops dozens of online players on an island to try and eliminate each other.  It 

Adhikari said so far there had been no reports of any incidents linked to the game. But he said parents were concerned about their children being distracted from their studies or other normal routine work.

Written with inputs from Reuters

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, Nepal, PUBG Mobile
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
LinkedIn Reactions Go Beyond the Simple 'Like', Aping Facebook
PUBG, PS4 Slim, Spider-Man PS4, and More Discounts for Sony Summer Promotion
Redmi Note 6 Pro
PUBG Banned by Nepal, Citing Negative Impact on Children
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google, Huawei Set to Pay Up to $400 to Affected Nexus 6P Owners
  2. PUBG Mobile Subscriptions Show Tencent Doesn't Really Care About India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Android Pie Update in India
  5. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  7. PUBG Banned by Nepal, Citing Negative Impact on Children
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature Giving More Control Over Archived Chats
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.