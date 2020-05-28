Technology News
loading

PUBG Mobile May Be Getting a New Map Called Fourex: Report

PUBG Mobile beta version usually gets new features and updates before the regular version as a way to test them before official release.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 May 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile May Be Getting a New Map Called Fourex: Report

The Secretmap has elements from all four previous PUBG Mobile maps

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile may get a new map soon
  • The map is present in the beta version of the game as ‘Secretmap’
  • PUBG Mobile beta’s new map gets a new weapon and vehicle

PUBG Mobile may soon be getting a major new addition with a new map to play, as well as a new weapon and vehicle. A new Classic map has appeared in the beta version of the game, and it could make its way to the regular version of the game in the near future. It is called ‘Secretmap' in the beta version but a report suggests that the name of this new map could be ‘Fourex'. This new map was teased by PUBG Mobile on Twitter as well with some postcards showing four different areas of the map.

The new Classic map in PUBG Mobile beta is relatively smaller than an average map like Erangel. The total number of players in this map is also lower than what is allowed in Erangel and Miramar. It comes with some new buildings that have some similarities to the ones in Sanhok, which is another relatively smaller map, as well as some buildings taken from Erangel. The terrain is a little different and includes both snow areas and grassy areas. It also has a drivable Monster truck as a new vehicle, as well as the P90 sub-machine gun. There is also a new shotgun called the SPAS-12.

There are some gameplay changes as well like enemies being automatically marked when you shoot at them. Interestingly, there are some areas with treasure chests but they do not open as of now. Additionally, the new secret map is the first map that has come to the mobile version of the game first.

 

As per a report by Dotesports, this new secret map could be called ‘Fourex'. It has four main parts that are similar to some areas in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi maps. These four areas were previously teased by PUBG Mobile on Twitter in the form of four images of postcards with stamps showing one area each of the new map.

PUBG Mobile is getting a major update on June 1 along with a “mysterious jungle” mode, but that might not include this new map. As of now, there is no information on what the official name of the map will be and when it will come to PUBG Mobile. Also, since the new secret map is in the beta version of the game, it is not the final build and may see changes when it does officially launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG, PUBG Mobile Beta
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pay Expands 'Nearby Stores' Feature, Now Available in 35 Cities Across India

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile May Be Getting a New Map Called Fourex: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  6. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  7. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  8. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets 8GB RAM Variant in India
  10. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Scam Alert: Scammers Pose as ‘WhatsApp Technical Team’ to Steal Verification Codes
  2. WhatsApp Scam Alert: Scammers Pose as ‘WhatsApp Technical Team’ to Steal Verification Codes
  3. PUBG Mobile May Be Getting a New Map Called Fourex: Report
  4. Google Pay Expands 'Nearby Stores' Feature, Now Available in 35 Cities Across India
  5. Instagram Adds Ways for Online Video Creators to Earn Money
  6. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones Listed on Official Site, Specifications Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Rumoured June Launch
  8. Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch With 20-Day Battery Life Launching in India in June
  9. SpaceX, NASA Delay Milestone Mission Over Lightning Fears
  10. Trump to Sign Executive Order on Social Media Today: White House
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com