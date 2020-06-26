PUBG Mobile is slated to get an exclusive new Livik map soon. This new map has been designed to enable mobile users play short 15-minute matches on-the-go. It will essentially allow short bursts of play between work breaks and tight schedules. While we already know that the new map brings a Nordic-inspired terrain and will only support up to 40-player matches, PUBG Mobile developers have now confirmed that the Livik map will also include new firearms to enhance the short combat experience. These two new firearms are called P90 submachine gun and MK12 burst sniper rifle.

There is no word on when the new Livik map will be rolled out for users out of beta, but PUBG Mobile has detailed some frequently asked questions about the upcoming Livik map in its latest Dev Talk post. The developers confirm that the new map will bring new firearms to help with the new fast-paced nature of the game. The map comes with a P90 submachine gun from Team Death Match Arena Mode and a MK12 burst sniper rifle that provides a high-speed burst. Both of these, the developers claim, enhance the shooting experience during fast-paced fights.

Furthermore, most of the firearms that will be available within the map can use an extended barrel. “The extended barrel will allow for weapons that usually only excel at close to medium range engagements to push out a bit further. This will help some weapons function better in late-game situations since there will be less time to find the perfect loadout,” PUBG Mobile explains via the post.

The new Livik map is two kilometres by two kilometres in size, but even then includes several interesting locations like a hot spring, volcano, and even a waterfall.

“Players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall. You can also prep with new surprise tactics, such as launching a motorboat off the top of a waterfall to the water below on an unsuspecting team,” PUBG Mobile developers said.

In the FAQs, the developers also touch upon the anticipated Erangel 2.0 map, and confirm that ‘the Dev team is putting the final touches.' They also hint at a launch sometime in the second half of 2020, which will begin in a few days. However, the company wants to ensure that ‘players can adapt to Erangel 2.0 smoothly' and that ‘it meets expectations visually and performance-wise' before the rollout announcement is made.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.