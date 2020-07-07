Technology News
PUBG Mobile Livik Map Is Here With 0.19.0 Update

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is 0.93GB on Android and around 2.4GB on iOS.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 July 2020 16:29 IST
PUBG Mobile’s Livik map is 2km x 2km

Highlights
  • Livik is now playable in PUBG Mobile
  • It is a small map with a couple of new weapons
  • Livik is part of a larger 0.19.0 update for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has finally got its new map named Livik that is exclusive to the mobile version of the game. Though still in beta, as the company mentioned in its Reddit post, Livik brings a new arena for players to battle in. It comes with small 15-minute matches that are relatively more action packed compared to the standard Erangel matches. The new map is part of the 0.19.0 update that is live on the Google Play store and the App Store. The developers have been teasing the map for quite some time now and it has finally reached the players today, July 7.

The Livik map is the first exclusive PUBG Mobile map as all the previous four maps have come to PC and console versions of the game first. The new map brings a combination of elements from the Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok maps, along with some new areas, a couple of weapons, and a new vehicle. It is also the smallest map with an area of 2km x 2km with more weapons spawns to give a fast paced, action packed experience.

There are also other changes and improvements in the 0.19.0 update and to know about what all is new, check out our coverage.

Livik is part of the Standard mode but PUBG Mobile, in the game, states that it is in beta and does not represent the final product. However, in our playthrough, it seemed quite stable. The 0.19.0 update for PUBG Mobile is live on the Google Play store and is 0.93GB in size, while the game is available on the App Store with the new update at around 2.4GB. One you update the game via the respective store, or if it has automatically updated for you, Livik map should show up in the game. The developers of the game have been teasing this new map for quite some time now and after testing it in the PUBG Mobile beta version, it has finally been made available in the standard version of the game.

