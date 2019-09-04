Technology News
  PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass Brings Exclusive Rewards, Challenges After v14.0 Update

PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass Brings Exclusive Rewards, Challenges After v14.0 Update

WinnerPass will unlock the Elite WinnerPass Season 4 for free.

Updated: 4 September 2019 18:14 IST
PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass is similar to PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass

Highlights
  • Players must log in for 10 days until September 15 to earn it
  • PUBG Mobile Lite recently received the v14.0 content update
  • It also adds a bombing zone for a more challenging experience

PUBG Mobile Lite recently received a new content update that introduced new UI elements, bombing zones, emotes, and more to the battle royale game. Now, the developer is marking the update by introducing rewards for loyal PUBG Mobile Lite players. Following the v14.0 update, players who log in for the next 10 consecutive updates will get the WinnerPass Season Upgrade card to rake in exclusive rewards by ranking up and completing daily tasks. Moreover, it will help PUBG Mobile Lite players unlock the Elite WinnerPass Season 4 at no extra cost.

Following the game's arrival in India, PUBG Mobile Lite's availability recently expanded to Russia and some regions in Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). To mark the game's ever-increasing popularity, widening reach, and the major v14.0 update, developers Tencent and PUBG Corp. are offering exclusive rewards. Players who log in to the game for ten consecutive days between now and September 15 will get the WinnerPass Season Upgrade card.

The WinnerPass Season Upgrade card brings a host of new rewards that can be earned by completing daily tasks based on gameplay time, match ranking, etc. Additionally, it will unlock the Elite WinnerPass Season 4 without any charge. As for the PUBG Mobile Lite v14.0 update, it introduces a visually tweaked home screen, new lobby background, and more polished graphics across the interface, making it look closer to the core PUBG Mobile game.

Rest of the PUBG Mobile Lite v14.0 update changelog includes new outfits, updated system settings, customisation guides, emotes, and improved battle parameters. Accuracy of the RPG-7 grenade launcher has been enhanced and bombing zones have been added to make the experience a bit more challenging, just like the standard PUBG Mobile game.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile Lite, WinnerPass
Honor Smartphones
