PUBG Mobile Lite has been updated to version 0.16.0 which brings several new additions to the popular battle royale game. Named ‘Varenga in Bloom', the update makes some changes to pre-existing mechanics in the game, along with adding a few new ones. The Picnic Baskets have a higher chance of appearing under some Cherry Blossom trees in the new update. The new update also adds a Spring Festival main menu theme, along with several other new additions, changes, and bug fixes.

Varenga in Bloom brings features like Career Results, End Match Rating, and Firearm Upgrade to the game. The Firearm upgrade allows players to level up their individual weapons. There are new items as well like the Paint grenade which has a colourful explosion which causes the colours to stick to whoever is in the blast radius. The Flare Gun can now be found in Picnic Baskets that spawn under Cherry Blossom trees. The Varenga map also gets some changes including a Shelter with resources in the Northern area and more roads leading to the Urban area.

It also adds a new feature that allows players to quickly switch and shoot their secondary weapon while they reload their primary weapon. PUBG Mobile Lite now gets support for Arabic, Hindi, French, and Spanish languages. The Classic mode and PlayLab have been combined as the new Battle Royale mode. There is a new look for the character UI (user interface).

A new map selection menu and new markers have also been added to PUBG Mobile Lite. Some of the coupon names have been changed as well. Premium Crate coupon has been changed to Premium Outfit Coupon and the Supply Crate Coupon has been changed to Outfit Coupon, among other coupon name changes.

The new update for PUBG Mobile Lite also fixes the Ranked Season rating error. The Varenga in Bloom update began rolling out from Wednesday.

The update is live on the Play Store and comes as a 52MB download. PUBG Mobile Lite can be downloaded for free.