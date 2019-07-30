PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes Top Free Game in Google Play in India

PUBG Mobile Lite has become the top free game in the Google Play Store within three days of its India launch, Tencent Games has announced. Although the India launch of the game took place last week, PUBG Mobile Lite has been available for almost a year in the Google Play Store. It was initially launched in August 2018 for the users in Philippines. PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of the PUBG Mobile game and includes a smaller map with support for just 60 players in match.

Google Play now shows PUBG Mobile Lite as the top free game in India. Other games in the ranking include Ludo King, Fun Race 3D, Garena Free Fire, and Bottle Shooting Game. PUBG Mobile Lite is also the top trending game in the country right now, whereas PUBG Mobile is the top grossing game.

“The popularity of PUBG Mobile Lite can be attributed to the fact that a considerable segment of the Indian smartphone market comprises of ‘entry-level smartphones' and now thanks to the new lighter version - PUBG Mobile Lite, this segment has access to a game which was beyond their reach,” the company said in a statement.

To recall, PUBG Mobile Lite has been built with Unreal Engine 4 and is optimised for Android phones with less than 2GB of RAM. It comes with a smaller map made for 60 players, unlike the 100 in PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile Lite is only around 491MB to download and takes 590MB storage space when installed.

PUBG Mobile Lite offers just two game modes – Classic and Arcade. Even within the game modes, Classic has just one map – Erangel, and Arcade has got War, which gets unlocked when you reach level 10.