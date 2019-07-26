Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM: Everything You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM: Everything You Need to Know

The game is now available for download via the Google Play Store.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM: Everything You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile Lite classic mode only includes 60 players, instead of 100 in PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • There are only two server options in PUBG Mobile Lite
  • The game is 491MB in size
  • It was originally introduced last year

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in India. Less than a month after PUBG Lite for PC beta version was launched for the Indian users, Tencent Games has released the lite version of its PUBG Mobile in the country. The India launch of the game comes almost a year after PUBG Mobile Lite made its debut in the Google Play for users in Philippines. PUBG Mobile Lite has been developed keeping in the mind the low-end smartphones.

Indian users can now download the PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store for free and start playing the game. According to Tencent Games, the game has been built with Unreal Engine 4, same as the PUBG Mobile, but it is more optimised for devices with less than 2GB of RAM. It also comes with a smaller map made for 60 players, unlike the 100 in PUBG Mobile.

The India launch of the PUBG Mobile Lite coincides with an update for the game, which brings a new weapon “RPG-7”, new vehicle “Buggy”, three new locations, and more. The increase in the number of players in the Classic mode to 60 is also part of the latest update. The number of players was earlier limited to 40.

pubg mobile lite 1 PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite India launch bumps the number of players in the Classic mode

“With an installation pack of just 400 MB and built for devices having less than 2 GB RAM, the Lite version is set to run smoothly for all players,” the company said in a statement. “Keeping in mind that more than half of the smartphone users in India use an entry-level smartphone, the specifications that the Lite version of the game is designed to accommodate exactly that. New players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.”

Although Tencent says the game has an installation pack of just 400MB, the total size of the downloaded game comes to around 491MB.

pubg mobile lite 2 PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite includes just two game modes

In terms of PUBG Mobile Lite specific features, the mobile gamers will get enhanced aim assist, a new Winner Pass (instead of the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile), bullet trail adjustment, and extended time to kill. Other features are the ability to heal yourself while moving, map quality optimisation, location display for shooter within mini map's range.

A brief look at the PUBG Mobile Lite revealed that the players will get only two server options in the form of Asia and South America, unlike six in PUBG Mobile. The number of game modes is also limited to just two – Classic and Arcade with just one map each. Also, first person play is not supported in the lite version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Tencent Games
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pixel 3a Helped Google Double Pixel Sales in Q2 2019: CEO Sundar Pichai
BSNL Rs. 1,399, Rs. 1,001 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, and Other Benefits for 270 Days Launched
Honor Smartphones
PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  6. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched
  7. RedmiBook 14 Now More Affordable With Intel Core i3 Chip, Onboard Graphics
  8. Moto E6 With Snapdragon 435 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  9. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  10. HP Spectre Folio, HP Spectre x360 LTE Models Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. His Dark Materials BBC-HBO Series Will Only Run for Two Seasons
  2. BSNL Rs. 1,399, Rs. 1,001 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, and Other Benefits for 270 Days Launched
  3. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Pixel 3a Helped Google Double Pixel Sales in Q2 2019: CEO Sundar Pichai
  5. Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer Brings Back Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone to Kill More Zombies
  6. Orange Is the New Black Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Performs Second Orbit Raising Manoeuvre: ISRO
  8. Google Images Gets ‘Swipe to Visit’ for Mobile Web Searches, Uses AMP to Quickly Load Source Page
  9. WhatsApp iOS Beta Starts Testing Quick Media Edit Feature, Multi-Platform System Rumoured
  10. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Offers Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N Discounts, and More Deals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.