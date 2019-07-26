PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in India. Less than a month after PUBG Lite for PC beta version was launched for the Indian users, Tencent Games has released the lite version of its PUBG Mobile in the country. The India launch of the game comes almost a year after PUBG Mobile Lite made its debut in the Google Play for users in Philippines. PUBG Mobile Lite has been developed keeping in the mind the low-end smartphones.

Indian users can now download the PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store for free and start playing the game. According to Tencent Games, the game has been built with Unreal Engine 4, same as the PUBG Mobile, but it is more optimised for devices with less than 2GB of RAM. It also comes with a smaller map made for 60 players, unlike the 100 in PUBG Mobile.

The India launch of the PUBG Mobile Lite coincides with an update for the game, which brings a new weapon “RPG-7”, new vehicle “Buggy”, three new locations, and more. The increase in the number of players in the Classic mode to 60 is also part of the latest update. The number of players was earlier limited to 40.

PUBG Mobile Lite India launch bumps the number of players in the Classic mode

“With an installation pack of just 400 MB and built for devices having less than 2 GB RAM, the Lite version is set to run smoothly for all players,” the company said in a statement. “Keeping in mind that more than half of the smartphone users in India use an entry-level smartphone, the specifications that the Lite version of the game is designed to accommodate exactly that. New players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.”

Although Tencent says the game has an installation pack of just 400MB, the total size of the downloaded game comes to around 491MB.

PUBG Mobile Lite includes just two game modes

In terms of PUBG Mobile Lite specific features, the mobile gamers will get enhanced aim assist, a new Winner Pass (instead of the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile), bullet trail adjustment, and extended time to kill. Other features are the ability to heal yourself while moving, map quality optimisation, location display for shooter within mini map's range.

A brief look at the PUBG Mobile Lite revealed that the players will get only two server options in the form of Asia and South America, unlike six in PUBG Mobile. The number of game modes is also limited to just two – Classic and Arcade with just one map each. Also, first person play is not supported in the lite version.