PUBG Mobile Lite has received an update, and it brings the new Golden Woods Map, a new Firefight Game mode, and a new UAZ vehicle as well. The update bumps the version up to 0.14.1, and its now live for Android users to update. Separately, Amazon Prime has also added mobile game add-ons into its freebies list select regions, and the fist game to be added here is PUBG Mobile. The in-game items that will come free with an Amazon Prime membership include an exclusive Infiltrator Mask, Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes.

Talking about the update, the PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 changelog suggests that a new ranked season will begin on October 1, with new rewards. The new Golden Woods map offers a small town setting with shrubs for combat play. It brings a new title system that helps players unlock achievements and gain experiences and rank higher among other players. It now brings designated mission to unlock achievements, and a new Firefight: War mode of RPG-7 has also been added.

The PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 update brings the PP-19 sub-machine gun, QBZ and QBU DMR rifle, and the classic four-wheeled UAZ has been added as well. The update also brings a host of bug fixes, namely a sorting issue that occurred under the event interface, and a display bug issue in some Maps. Users can now update to the latest version via Google Play.

As mentioned, Amazon Prime members will now get select free PUBG Mobile game content in addition to all the other benefits. Prime members can claim the Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes to complete the Prime exclusive set, plus the Black Magma Parachute and brand new Blood Oath — Karabiner 98K. As of now, these freebies are not available in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, or embargoed countries. Update to the latest version, launch the game, and will see a banner showcasing this offer that you can tap to claim. If you do not see this banner, go to ‘Events' and tap on the Amazon Prime promotion to claim. New and existing Amazon Prime members can avail the benefit. To see all the details, head to the Amazon Prime PUBG Mobile page.