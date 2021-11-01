Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile x League of Legends Crossover Event Teased Ahead of Release of Netflix Show Arcane

PUBG Mobile x League of Legends Crossover Event Teased Ahead of Release of Netflix Show Arcane

League of Legends-based Arcane is all set to release on November 6.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 November 2021 14:42 IST
PUBG Mobile x League of Legends Crossover Event Teased Ahead of Release of Netflix Show Arcane

Teaser poster suggests four characters from League of Legends coming to PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event date not yet known
  • PUBG Mobile teaser poster confirms an event is coming in the future
  • PUBG: New State is also releasing on November 11 in 200 countries

PUBG Mobile teased the arrival of a new crossover event that is likely based on the new League of Legends-based Netflix series Arcane. The teaser poster doesn't reveal much but shows the words “PUBG Mobile x ‘?'” to hint at a crossover. It shows silhouettes of four characters whowill enter PUBG Mobile game in the future. Based on the poster, fans are speculating that a PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event is imminent. Details regarding the crossover event have not been announced yet.

The company took to the official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle to announce the arrival of the new crossover event. Based on the poster, it is being speculated that this could be a PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event. League of Legends' new show Arcane is all set to release on Netflix on November 6. League of Legends, for those unaware, is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games. The details of this crossover event have not been announced.

It is important to reiterate that the PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event has not been confirmed by both the game's developers. So, this information based on fan speculations should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Since the show airs on Netflix on November 6, it is likely that the crossover event will begin sometime around then. As mentioned, the poster suggests four characters from League of Legends coming to the PUBG Mobile game. The silhouettes likely tease the arrival of characters Caitlyn, Vi, Jinx, and Jayce.

Separately, PUBG is also gearing up for the release of PUBG: New State. The release date is set for November 11. The new mobile game will be released on Android and iOS in more than 200 countries — including in India. PUBG: New State, which was first announced in February, is claimed to have received more than 50 million pre-registrations on Android and iOS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Legue of Legends, Arcane
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 15,499

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile x League of Legends Crossover Event Teased Ahead of Release of Netflix Show Arcane
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Edward Snowden Warns Against Betting Big on Dog Coin Clone Like Shiba Inu
  2. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  4. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2 Lite With SpO2 Tracking Announced
  5. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  7. WhatsApp Pay Cashbacks Seen Rolling Out to Android, iPhone Beta Users in India
  8. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. PS Plus November Games Announced, PS VR Users to Also Get 3 Games
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile x League of Legends Crossover Event Teased Ahead of Release of Netflix Show Arcane
  2. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 15,499
  3. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Announcement
  4. Vienna Tourist Board Opens OnlyFans Account to Allow Viewing of 'Explicit' Artworks
  5. WhatsApp From Meta: Facebook’s Rebranding Starts Showing Up to Beta Testers on Android, iOS
  6. WhatsApp Payments Cashbacks Seen Rolling Out to Android, iPhone Beta Users in India: All Details
  7. Bitcoin's Whitepaper Turns 13, Netizens Wish 'Happy Birthday' to the Cryptocurrency
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  9. Edward Snowden Cautions Investors Against Dogecoin Clones Like Shiba Inu
  10. Elon Musk Praises Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava, Says He Deserves Credit For PayPal's Success
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com