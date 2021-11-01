PUBG Mobile teased the arrival of a new crossover event that is likely based on the new League of Legends-based Netflix series Arcane. The teaser poster doesn't reveal much but shows the words “PUBG Mobile x ‘?'” to hint at a crossover. It shows silhouettes of four characters whowill enter PUBG Mobile game in the future. Based on the poster, fans are speculating that a PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event is imminent. Details regarding the crossover event have not been announced yet.

The company took to the official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle to announce the arrival of the new crossover event. Based on the poster, it is being speculated that this could be a PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event. League of Legends' new show Arcane is all set to release on Netflix on November 6. League of Legends, for those unaware, is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games. The details of this crossover event have not been announced.

It is important to reiterate that the PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event has not been confirmed by both the game's developers. So, this information based on fan speculations should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Since the show airs on Netflix on November 6, it is likely that the crossover event will begin sometime around then. As mentioned, the poster suggests four characters from League of Legends coming to the PUBG Mobile game. The silhouettes likely tease the arrival of characters Caitlyn, Vi, Jinx, and Jayce.

Separately, PUBG is also gearing up for the release of PUBG: New State. The release date is set for November 11. The new mobile game will be released on Android and iOS in more than 200 countries — including in India. PUBG: New State, which was first announced in February, is claimed to have received more than 50 million pre-registrations on Android and iOS.