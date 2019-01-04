NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Mobile Lag Fix In Development, Survey Released: Tencent

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Lag Fix In Development, Survey Released: Tencent

Highlights

  • A dedicated lag fix team is in place
  • Tencent is investigating the cause of lag
  • The survey runs until January 7

If you've been experience lag in PUBG Mobile, it appears that a fix is on the way. Tencent is investigating and working on a PUBG Mobile lag fix. As it's being developed, the company has put out survey to understand more about the issue from users before releasing it. The PUBG Mobile lag fix survey will run until January 7 at 8:30am IST. According to an announcement from the PUBG Mobile community team, engineers and developers have been put into what's being described as a Lag Task Force Team that will go through the submitted data before putting out a fix.  

"As you know, PUBG Mobile is a very complex game which runs on various devices all over the world and on all sorts of network scenarios (at the moment of this writing over 30,000,000 people play the game each day)," the announcement from the PUBG Mobile Community Team reads on Discord. "With that in mind, we have obviously noticed that you have been experiencing various 'lag' issues with the game (in this case, lag can mean multiple things - to some players lag means device performance, to some it means high ping, and so on) so we would like to find out more. We have created a quick survey that we would love for you take part in."

The PUBG Mobile lag fix survey can be checked out here. It will be interesting to see if it will be a part of the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 or 0.11.0 update which is rumoured to include Zombies Mode, new weapons, vehicles, and perhaps dynamic weather for Miramar and Erangel maps too. Officially, Tencent teased the return of a voice option known as Classic Voices that will be present in the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update.

Details on Zombies Mode are scant, though it would be present in the Arcade section of the game and you'll be able to gun down the undead during the course of play. Hopefully we'll see some official information from Tencent soon. Pictures from the PUBG Mobile Global Finals in Dubai where Tencent and Capcom announced their Resident Evil 2 collaboration suggest that we'll probably see Resident Evil 2 skins in PUBG Mobile at the very least.

With both Capcom and Tencent teasing something big, zombies in PUBG Mobile's map is another possibility. Considering that the Resident Evil 2 release date is January 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, this collaboration could last longer than the previous ones that featured Mission Impossible and BAPE.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lag Fix, Tencent
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Huawei Mate 30 Pro to Sport Penta-Lens Camera Setup, New Patent Suggests
China's Chang'e-4 Lunar Rover Leaves First Ever Footprint on Moon's Far Side
Pricee
PUBG Mobile Lag Fix In Development, Survey Released: Tencent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 Update With Fixes
  2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Price, Full Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Sensor Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Successor Could Be in the Works, MIUI 10 Code Hints
  4. Vodafone Idea Loses Over 6.5 Million Subscribers in November: COAI
  5. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  6. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme HDR Display Option Launched in India
  8. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  9. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  10. PUBG Mobile Update to Bring Zombies Mode This Month, Report Claims
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.