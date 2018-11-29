NDTV Gadgets360.com
  PUBG Mobile iOS Revenue Beat Fortnite for the First Time Last Week: Report

PUBG Mobile iOS Revenue Beat Fortnite for the First Time Last Week: Report

29 November 2018
PUBG Mobile iOS Revenue Beat Fortnite for the First Time Last Week: Report

Highlights

  • PUBG Mobile iOS and Android spending increased by 2.7x last week
  • This was 43 percent more than what rival Fortnite grossed on iOS devices
  • PUBG Mobile ended the week averaging $1.7 million per day on iOS

It appears that PUBG Mobile iOS revenue has surpassed Fortnite for the first time ever. According to report by research firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile iOS and Android spending increased by 2.7x last week versus the preceding seven days. Overall PUBG Mobile revenue increased from $4.5 million (around Rs. 32 crores) to $12 million (around Rs. 85 crore), a spike of 166 percent the report states.

"This was 43 percent more than rival Fortnite grossed on iOS devices during the same period, marking the first week since PUBG Mobile began monetizing in April that its player spending eclipsed that of the Epic Games developed title," claims Sensor Tower's Head of Mobile Insights Randy Nelson.

"Comparing the two games on Apple's platform alone, PUBG Mobile grossed just 20 percent less than Fortnite last week, and out-earned it on two of the seven days, November 21 and 22. This is the first time it has done so on the same platform."

PUBG Mobile ended the week averaging $1.7 million per day on iOS (roughly Rs. 12 crore) with Fortnite earning $1.2 million in the same period (close to Rs. 8.5 crore).

Thanks to being on Android (as well as iOS), PUBG Mobile dominates Asia and China according to Sensor Tower, with the US making up only 30 percent of PUBG's revenue. This makes Fortnite's loss PUBG's gain. Particularly in markets that have no access to PCs, consoles, or iOS devices out of cost concerns or personal preference such as Asia where Android rules supreme.

Aside from being on Android, PUBG Mobile is no slouch when it comes to bringing new features to the game, receiving updates aplenty ranging from visual improvements, the Royale Pass (PUBG Mobile's equivalent of the Fortnite Battle Pass) and even seasonal events. Plus, it's exceedingly well optimised — to the point where the game run brilliantly even on low-end smartphones. Fortnite on iOS, while serviceable, doesn't run as smooth as it could on anything that's not the latest hardware from Apple.

Comments

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Android, iOS, Sensor Tower
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG Mobile iOS Revenue Beat Fortnite for the First Time Last Week: Report
