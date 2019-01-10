PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 With Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool Announced

Tencent and PUBG Corp have announced the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019. It's a PUBG Mobile tournament with a Rs. 1 crore prize pool. Unlike the duo's past effort, the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship, which targeted college students, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is dubbed as an "official open-to-all tournament hosted in India" where every Indian can participate. Registrations for the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 begin on January 10 and end on January 23. This is followed by in-game qualifiers from January 21 to January 28. Then there are the online play-offs from February 9 to February 24. The final stage is the Grand Finals on March 10.

Tencent and PUBG Corp haven't confirmed if it would be offline or online and if it's offline, they haven't stated where it would take place just yet. Safe to say the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals may just be offline like the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship. You can register on the official India website.

"The growth of PUBG Mobile from a loved gaming app to India's game of choice is immense validation of our efforts to provide quality gaming experience to our users bringing both the competitive and entertainment spirit for gamers," said Tencent India General Manager Aneesh Aravind in a prepared statement. "We are committed to building a sustainable e-sports ecosystem for gamers in India. The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship last October was a great start, and with the support of Oppo, we look forward to making the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 the next big event for e-sports in India."

The winning team gets Rs. 30 lacs, with second place taking home Rs. 10 lacs, and third place getting Rs. 5 lacs. All in all, the first ten teams earn cash prizes.

Previously it was reported that the next PUBG Mobile update for Android and iOS might see Zombies Mode added to the popular battle royale game as a part of its Resident Evil partnership. What's more is, you can also expect a new death cam feature to show you how you died in-game.

In addition to this, a new weapon called the MK 47 Mutant, a laser sight gun attachment, and a rickshaw (or Tukshai as it's called in PUBG Mobile) will grace the game as well. Dynamic weather may also be included for maps like Erangel and Miramar, allowing for rain to change moment to moment gameplay. Furthermore, Tencent teased the return of a voice option known as Classic Voices in the upcoming 0.10.5 update.

