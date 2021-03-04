Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re Launching the Game in India, Publisher Krafton Says: Report

PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching the Game in India, Publisher Krafton Says: Report

PUBG Mobile India was meant to be a refreshed version of the game with changes that better suit the Indian audience.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 March 2021 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching the Game in India, Publisher Krafton Says: Report

PUBG: New State does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020
  • The game’s fate for the Indian market is uncertain
  • Krafton is reportedly working on bringing PUBG Mobile back to India

PUBG Mobile India team is focusing on bringing the Indian version of the game to the country, a representative of the game's publisher Krafton has reportedly said. According to the report, Krafton has also said that since it is doing everything to prepare for the launch of an Indian version of PUBG, it has decided not to open pre-registrations for PUBG: New State in India. The new game was recently announced in other markets and is up for pre-registration on Google Play and the App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively.

According to a report by Sportskeeda, a Krafton representative said, “With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India”. Based on this, it appears that the focus for the company is to bring PUBG Mobile India to the country and Kraftron seems to be in talks with the Indian government to try and do just that.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year due to its relationship with Chinese company Tencent and there have been several attempts since then to bring it back. After the ban, PUBG Mobile's publishing and distribution rights were taken over by Krafton, a Korean company. Krafton has been trying to bring back PUBG Mobile back to India and though it is soon going to release a new version of the game called PUBG: New State which is not available for pre-registration in India, its focus is still bringing PUBG Mobile India to the country.

Meanwhile, another statement from a Krafton communications executive as reported by Sportskeeda says that the publisher is waiting for the government's decision on their plan for PUBG in India.

"We are awaiting for Indian government's consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region," the report quoted a Krafton communications representative as saying.

While this doesn't really provide any confirmation on what the fate of the game would be, PUBG Mobile fans can have some solace in knowing that the developers and publishers are working towards re-launching the game in India.

The Sportskeeda report also shared what Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, had to say about PUBG Mobile's comeback at India Gaming Conference 2021. "I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen,” Sohn reportedly said.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG New State, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Oppo ColorOS 11 Global Rollout Plan Revealed for March: Here Are All the Details

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching the Game in India, Publisher Krafton Says: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
  7. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  8. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  9. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Voice Calling Finally Comes to Desktop via Windows, Mac Apps
  2. JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speakers With Water Resistance Launched in India
  3. Redmi TVs India Launch Soon, Xiaomi Country Head Teases
  4. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching the Game in India, Publisher Krafton Says: Report
  5. Oppo ColorOS 11 Global Rollout Plan Revealed for March: Here Are All the Details
  6. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor, 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Be Developing Clubhouse-Like App for China Amid Copycat Rush
  9. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com