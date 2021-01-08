PUBG Mobile India's launch is still a mystery as there has been no formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). An online publication that filed an RTI asking MeitY for clarity, and found that there has been no official meeting about the launch of PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Mobile, as it was originally named, was banned in India along with 117 other apps back in September last year. Ever since then, the developers have been tried to bring the game back to India and have made various tweaks like changing the name to PUBG Mobile India, changing the colour of blood from the game, and more.

The RTI filed by GemWire asking MeitY some questions on the status of PUBG Mobile and its return to India came with the conclusion that there has been no formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the government body. Although the app maker had announced an India return, this along with previous RTI replies shows that the matter is very uncertain.

There have been several attempts from Krafton and its subsidiary PUBG Corporation to bring back PUBG Mobile to India. After the ban, PUBG Corporation announced it will take over PUBG Mobile from Tencent Games in India. Then, PUBG Corporation started hiring for its India office. In November, the developers released a teaser showing the game is coming back to India soon as PUBG Mobile India. At the time, the team said that it will be making several changes to customise the game to "reflect local needs."

IGN India also pointed out that the company recently hired Aneesh Aravind as its PUBG Mobile India Country Manager. IGN noted that Aravind was previously in charge of Tencent's India operations including PUBG Mobile.

However, there is no confirmation of a launch happening anytime soon. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for an update on PUBG Mobile's India launch will unfortunately have to keep waiting.

