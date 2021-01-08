Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report

PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report

PUBG Mobile was teased to come back as PUBG Mobile India back in November 2020.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 January 2021 13:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile developers and MeitY have had no discussion on India launch
  • PUBG Mobile was supposed to come back as PUBG Mobile India
  • The game was banned in September 2020 with 117 other apps

PUBG Mobile India's launch is still a mystery as there has been no formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). An online publication that filed an RTI asking MeitY for clarity, and found that there has been no official meeting about the launch of PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Mobile, as it was originally named, was banned in India along with 117 other apps back in September last year. Ever since then, the developers have been tried to bring the game back to India and have made various tweaks like changing the name to PUBG Mobile India, changing the colour of blood from the game, and more.

The RTI filed by GemWire asking MeitY some questions on the status of PUBG Mobile and its return to India came with the conclusion that there has been no formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the government body. Although the app maker had announced an India return, this along with previous RTI replies shows that the matter is very uncertain.

There have been several attempts from Krafton and its subsidiary PUBG Corporation to bring back PUBG Mobile to India. After the ban, PUBG Corporation announced it will take over PUBG Mobile from Tencent Games in India. Then, PUBG Corporation started hiring for its India office. In November, the developers released a teaser showing the game is coming back to India soon as PUBG Mobile India. At the time, the team said that it will be making several changes to customise the game to "reflect local needs."

IGN India also pointed out that the company recently hired Aneesh Aravind as its PUBG Mobile India Country Manager. IGN noted that Aravind was previously in charge of Tencent's India operations including PUBG Mobile.

However, there is no confirmation of a launch happening anytime soon. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for an update on PUBG Mobile's India launch will unfortunately have to keep waiting.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Corporation, Krafton, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  2. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  7. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops Launched in India
  8. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Smart Home Device Sales Rose Sharply in 2020, Xiaomi Survey Shows
  2. WhatsApp Says Privacy Policy Changed to Address Business Accounts, Consumer Chats Unaffected
  3. MacBook Pro 14-Inch, 16-Inch Tipped to Launch Summer 2021 With M1X Processor, as Unofficial Renders Hint at Design
  4. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update With Fixes, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Public Testing of Multi-Device Support for Android Users
  6. Mozilla Firefox 86 Will Have Backspace Navigation Shortcut Disabled by Default: How to Re-Enable
  7. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report
  8. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Band Confirmed to Come With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Days Battery Life Teased
  10. LG webOS 6.0 Introduced for Its 2021 Smart TV Lineup With New UI; Magic Remote Gets NFC Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com