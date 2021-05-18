Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registrations via the Google Play store. The game is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and will follow the same free-to-play battle royale formula. Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton and will come with India-specific rewards that can be claimed when the game officially launches for those who pre-register. As of now, the developer has not shared a release date for the game.

Android users in India can head to the Google Play store to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the long awaited PUBG Mobile avatar exclusive to India. Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in the country along with 117 other apps back in September last year, Krafton has been working to bring the game back to India in some form. Now, finally, it has come up with Battlegrounds Mobile India that is essentially PUBG Mobile but with a few India specific changes.

Pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India will allow users to get notified when the game officially launches. You can also select the automatic install option that will install the game on your Android device when it is launched. It will also bring some specific rewards that include a Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, in-game currency, and more, as revealed in the video posted on the games official YouTube channel. As of now, there is no information on iOS pre-registrations but the game will launch on both platforms.

Earlier this month when the game was officially announced, Krafton said Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues, as well as exclusive in-game events such as outfits and features. As mentioned earlier, there is no release date yet but the developer did tease a popular 4x4 map from PUBG Mobile – Sanhok last week. Though, it may not be called Sanhok.

The images shared on Google Play store show in-game locations that PUBG Mobile players will be familiar with. They suggest Erangel and Miramar maps will be present in the game, along with the previously teased Sanhok map.

The game also comes with an updated privacy policy that requires players under the age of 18 to get consent from a parent or guardian in order to play the game. The policy also states that parents or guardians can contact the developers and request for data to be deleted from the system in case they feel their child has provided personal information without their consent.