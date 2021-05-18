Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre Registrations via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year due to Chinese company Tencent’s involvement with the game.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2021 10:40 IST
PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations via Google Play Store

Photo Credit: Google Play/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free-to-play
  • The game has been developed by Krafton
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will have similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registrations via the Google Play store. The game is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and will follow the same free-to-play battle royale formula. Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton and will come with India-specific rewards that can be claimed when the game officially launches for those who pre-register. As of now, the developer has not shared a release date for the game.

Android users in India can head to the Google Play store to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the long awaited PUBG Mobile avatar exclusive to India. Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in the country along with 117 other apps back in September last year, Krafton has been working to bring the game back to India in some form. Now, finally, it has come up with Battlegrounds Mobile India that is essentially PUBG Mobile but with a few India specific changes.

Pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India will allow users to get notified when the game officially launches. You can also select the automatic install option that will install the game on your Android device when it is launched. It will also bring some specific rewards that include a Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, in-game currency, and more, as revealed in the video posted on the games official YouTube channel. As of now, there is no information on iOS pre-registrations but the game will launch on both platforms.

Earlier this month when the game was officially announced, Krafton said Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues, as well as exclusive in-game events such as outfits and features. As mentioned earlier, there is no release date yet but the developer did tease a popular 4x4 map from PUBG Mobile – Sanhok last week. Though, it may not be called Sanhok.

The images shared on Google Play store show in-game locations that PUBG Mobile players will be familiar with. They suggest Erangel and Miramar maps will be present in the game, along with the previously teased Sanhok map.

The game also comes with an updated privacy policy that requires players under the age of 18 to get consent from a parent or guardian in order to play the game. The policy also states that parents or guardians can contact the developers and request for data to be deleted from the system in case they feel their child has provided personal information without their consent.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Google Play store, Battlegrounds Mobile India per registration, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter’s Punitive Slowdown Partially Halted by Russia After Removal of Illegal Content

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations via Google Play Store
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  2. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India
  3. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  6. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  7. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  9. Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  10. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Building Largest International Submarine Cable System Centred on India, Company Says
  2. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations via Google Play Store
  3. Twitter’s Punitive Slowdown Partially Halted by Russia After Removal of Illegal Content
  4. Scammers Impersonating Elon Musk Stole Over $2 Million in Cryptocurrency Since October, US FTC Says
  5. Parler Returns to Apple's App Store, Names George Farmer as New CEO
  6. Redmi Note 10S Goes on First Sale in India at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Google I/O 2021: How to Watch Livestream, Keynote Timings, What to Expect
  9. Instagram May Soon Let You Create Posts via Desktop Website: Report
  10. Irish Ransomware Attack to Cost Health Service Tens of Millions of Euros
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com