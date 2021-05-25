Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube

PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube

YouTuber Paras Singh apparently claimed the state “was a part of China” in his YouTube video.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 May 2021 15:54 IST
PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Paras Official

The deputy CM sought an unconditional apology from the YouTuber for his remarks

Highlights
  • YouTuber Paras Singh apologised for his comments
  • Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu condemned the racial slur
  • Social media should be used with due caution

The Arunachal Pradesh government has filed a case against a social media influencer from Punjab for his alleged racial remarks against a Congress MLA, and "ill will towards the people of the state".

Paras Singh, who goes by the name ''Paras Official'' on his YouTube channel, had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a "non-Indian" and apparently claimed the "state was a part of China", sparking furore among Arunchalees as well as people from other parts of the country.

In yet another video, posted earlier in the day, he has apologised for his comments.

"A case has been registered against Paras for racial hatred and the cyber crime branch in Itanagar is investigating the matter," DGP R P Upadhyaya said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, taking to Twitter, condemned the racial slur and said the "video aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh".

Khandu further added that the social media account of the person is being thoroughly investigated for details about his activities and whereabouts.

Social media should be used with due caution and any infringement will lead to action as per law, the CM added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underlined that he was "appalled and greatly dismayed" to see the YouTube post, which not just "casts doubt on the nationality of the Arunachal Pradesh MLA but also questions the existence of the state within India".

"To doubt our nationality because of how we look is a problem most of us from the North East of India face regularly in the mainland. What we look like, how we dress, what we eat and how we live makes us no less Indian."

"We are proud to be a state in the Union of India where even in the interior most we greet each other with a ''Jai Hind'' and primary school children even in the border villages sing ''Saare Jahaan se Achha, Hindustan Hamara'' with pride, he said in his official Twitter handle.

The deputy CM sought an unconditional apology from the YouTuber for his remarks.

"I strongly condemn this racist and arrogant act of Mr. Paras Singh (Bunty). Every Arunachalee and every right thinking Indian must condemn such prejudiced views. He must apologise unconditionally to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. @PemaKhanduBJP @KirenRijiju @ninong_erring," Mein added.

Singh had apparently made the comments while reacting to a letter written by Ering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he had sought a ban on the relaunch of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The Pasighat East MLA, when contacted, said he would soon file a case against Singh.

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students'' Union (AAPSU) issued a statement to say that the people of the state are "greatly hurt" by the remarks.

"Such incidents are not isolated ones and have been happening time and again in various parts of the country.It is really distressing that even after over 70 years of the country's independence, people from the state and the northeast region in general still face humiliation in other parts of the country, whenever they go there for work or study," the joint statement by AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and general secretary Tabom Dai said.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube
Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 ‘Spurned & Burned’ Is Live — Check Out What’s New

Related Stories

PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  2. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  9. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  10. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Pursuing Nuclear-Powered Space Exploration
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Norway Court Orders Payment of $16,000 to Each Owner
  2. Honor 50 Series With Snapdragon 778G SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon, May Come With Pre-Installed Google Apps
  3. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture
  4. Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases
  5. Mortal Kombat Out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, YouTube, More
  6. Friends: The Reunion Out May 27 at 12:32pm On Zee5 in India
  7. PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube
  8. $STOPELON: Investors Accuse Musk Of 'Manipulating' Crypto Market, Form New Meme Currency
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 ‘Spurned & Burned’ Is Live — Check Out What’s New
  10. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com