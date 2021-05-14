Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registrations from May 18 via the Google Play store. The news was shared by the developer Friday on its website. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country back in September 2020, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton and was announced last week with its official name and a new privacy policy. While we've finally got a pre-registration date, there is no release date for the game yet.

Krafton has announced through a post on its website that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registrations from May 18 via the Google Play store. The developer also shared that those who pre-register will get specific rewards that can be claimed when the game officially launches. As mentioned, Krafton has still not shared a release date for the game. It did, however, tease one of the maps that will be present in the game – what appears to be the popular 4x4 map from PUBG Mobile – Sanhok. Though, it may not be called Sanhok.

Last week, Battlegrounds Mobile India was made official by Krafton and it came with an updated privacy policy. As per the policy, players under the age of 18 will need to get consent from their parent of guardian to be able to play the game. Parents or guardians who feel that their child has provided personal information without their consent can contact the developers and request for the information to be deleted from the system.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have gameplay similarities with PUBG Mobile but come with some India specific tweaks. It will come with exclusive in-game events bringing new outfits and features. The developer says the game will also debut with its own esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusive to the country.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last September along with 117 other apps. Since then, ownership of the game has changed and Krafton has been trying to re-launch in India. Now, finally, it has succeeded and Indian fans are one step close to playing the game once again, though in a new avatar.