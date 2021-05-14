Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Registrations Start May 18 on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Registrations Start May 18 on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is relaunching in the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and it will with exclusive in-game events and an esports ecosystem.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2021 14:31 IST
PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Registrations Start May 18 on Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India does not have a launch date yet

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free-to-play
  • The game is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registrations from May 18 via the Google Play store. The news was shared by the developer Friday on its website. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country back in September 2020, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton and was announced last week with its official name and a new privacy policy. While we've finally got a pre-registration date, there is no release date for the game yet.

Krafton has announced through a post on its website that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registrations from May 18 via the Google Play store. The developer also shared that those who pre-register will get specific rewards that can be claimed when the game officially launches. As mentioned, Krafton has still not shared a release date for the game. It did, however, tease one of the maps that will be present in the game – what appears to be the popular 4x4 map from PUBG Mobile – Sanhok. Though, it may not be called Sanhok.

Last week, Battlegrounds Mobile India was made official by Krafton and it came with an updated privacy policy. As per the policy, players under the age of 18 will need to get consent from their parent of guardian to be able to play the game. Parents or guardians who feel that their child has provided personal information without their consent can contact the developers and request for the information to be deleted from the system.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have gameplay similarities with PUBG Mobile but come with some India specific tweaks. It will come with exclusive in-game events bringing new outfits and features. The developer says the game will also debut with its own esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusive to the country.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last September along with 117 other apps. Since then, ownership of the game has changed and Krafton has been trying to re-launch in India. Now, finally, it has succeeded and Indian fans are one step close to playing the game once again, though in a new avatar.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India pre registration, Krafron, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Name-Drop Brands and Get Paid in Bitcoins: SayPal App Will Reward Users for Saying What It Wants to Listen
Jio Phone Users to Get 300 Minutes of Free Calling, Buy 1 Get 1 on Recharge Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Registrations Start May 18 on Google Play Store
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  2. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  3. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  4. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  5. NASA Shares Stunning Photo of Galaxy Cluster Captured by Hubble Telescope
  6. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  7. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  8. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  9. Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch Launched in India: All the Details
  10. Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A11 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  2. Fake Apps Masked as Cryptocurrency, Trading, Banking Apps Duping iOS, Android Customers: Sophos
  3. Jio Phone Users to Get 300 Minutes of Free Calling, Buy 1 Get 1 on Recharge Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  4. PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Registrations Start May 18 on Google Play Store
  5. Name-Drop Brands and Get Paid in Bitcoins: SayPal App Will Reward Users for Saying What It Wants to Listen
  6. Fly Me to the Supermoon: Qantas Airlines to Take Passengers on Scenic Flight on May 26
  7. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Realme 7i Starts Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 in India, Users Report
  9. HP ZBook Studio G8, ZBook Power G8, ZBook Fury G8 Workstation Laptops With Intel 11th Gen Core H-Series CPUs Launched
  10. Twitter to Make Searching DMs Easier, Introduces Feature for Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com