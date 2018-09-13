NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • PUBG Mobile Has Over 20 Million Daily Active Users, Sanhok Update Now Live

PUBG Mobile Has Over 20 Million Daily Active Users, Sanhok Update Now Live

13 September 2018
PUBG Mobile Has Over 20 Million Daily Active Users, Sanhok Update Now Live

Highlights

  • This figure does not include Japan, China, or Korea
  • The Sanhok update has a 1.5GB download size on Android
  • New weapons and vehicles are a part of the update too

Battle royale game PUBG Mobile has seemingly grown from strength to strength. Publisher Tencent has released regular updates, the latest being the PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update that adds the Sanhok map as well as new weapons, vehicles, and gear, which was teased for the better part of the week. It's now live for Android and iOS devices. The PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update download size is 1.5GB on Google Play and 2GB on the App Store. The approach of steady support appears to be paying off. Tencent announced that PUBG Mobile now has 20 million daily active users globally.

According to a prepared statement from the company, PUBG Mobile now has 20 million daily active users in just six months. This does not include Japan, Korea, and China. During PUBG Mobile Season 2, more than 130 million players from over 200 countries earned themselves 864,425,575 chicken dinners. PUBG Mobile Season 3 for Android and iOS is now live and it comes with a new Royale Pass. The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass is Tencent's answer to the Fortnite Battle Pass with new cosmetic unlocks with each level earned.

Aside from talking up its player base, Tencent also highlighted some of the improvements that come with the PUBG Mobile Sanhok update.

PUBG Mobile Sanhok update features

  • New Weapons and Vehicles: Sanhok map comes with several new weapons and vehicles, including the Flare Gun, QBZ, Muscle Car and Bulletproof UAZ
  • Anti-Cheating Measures: Improved recognition for cheating plug-ins and added report buttons to Spectator Mode, Basic Information, and Results screens
  • Season Data: Season page now shows all seasons player and relevant data, including titles, highest tier reached and more
  • Gameplay Improvements: Improvements have been made to the chat system, clan rankings, air drop items, friends list and more

Are you still playing PUBG Mobile? Or have you moved on to other games? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Tencent, PUBG Mobile Sanhok, Sanhok Map
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG Mobile Has Over 20 Million Daily Active Users, Sanhok Update Now Live
