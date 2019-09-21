Technology News
  PUBG Mobile, Fortnite Players of Three Finger Gesture Issue After iOS 13 Update; iOS 13.1 Expected to Fix the Issue

PUBG Mobile, Fortnite Players of Three-Finger Gesture Issue After iOS 13 Update; iOS 13.1 Expected to Fix the Issue

PUBG Mobile suggests ‘players who play the game with 3 or more fingers [should] not upgrade to iOS 13.0 until the issue is resolved."

Updated: 21 September 2019 12:11 IST
PUBG Mobile, Fortnite Players of Three-Finger Gesture Issue After iOS 13 Update; iOS 13.1 Expected to Fix the Issue

PUBG Mobile three-finger moves trigger an iOS 13 feature jarring the gameplay experience

Highlights
  • iOS 13.1 should bring the fix next week
  • PUBG Mobile is displaying an in-game warning
  • Fortnite players are affected too

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite users are experiencing a jarring gaming experience ever since the rollout of iOS 13. A three-finger long press gesture now brings up a toolbar, breaking the game in between. The battle royale games often require more than two fingers to play the game, and this new gesture introduced with iOS 13 is game-breaking. Several users have posted screenshots with the new toolbar pop-up inside the game, and PUBG Mobile has even acknowledged the issue already.

It is recommended that avid Fortnite and PUBG game players not update to iOS 13, in the slim event that they already haven't. If you have, Apple should issue a fix for this triple-finger tap-and-hold gesture issue soon, hopefully with the iOS 13.1 releasing next week. PUBG Mobile is showing pop-up warnings inside the game confirming that the developers are aware of the issue. The warning says, “We are aware of an issue for players upgrading to iOS 13.0, where touching the screen with 3 fingers will trigger an iOS function and interrupt the game. We have already raised the issue with Apple, and we will continue working with them to resolve the issue. We suggest players who play the game with 3 or more fingers do not upgrade to iOS 13.0 until the issue is resolved.”

Here are a couple of complaints from Fortnite and PUBG players. When iPhone users use the triple-finger tap-and-hold gesture, an edit toolbar pops up on the top of the screen. This affects gameplay as many players use three fingers in a 'claw grip' while playing these shooter games. Some common hand positions while playing the game like the '4-finger claw' cannot be used, because of this. The Verge notes ideally the new three-finger gesture to bring up the enhanced text editing tool should only work when users are tapped into a text box, thus it being triggered within a game may very well be a bug - one that Apple has yet to acknowledge.

Some players claim that iOS 13.1 beta already has a fix for the issue, so presumably it should arrive with iOS 13.1 stable update on September 24. If you cannot wait, shift to the latest beta version for seamless gameplay. PUBG Mobile developers in a tweet also advised 'claw players' to update to iOS 13.1 beta to avoid the issue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 13, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Apple, iOS 13.1, PUBG
PUBG Mobile, Fortnite Players of Three-Finger Gesture Issue After iOS 13 Update; iOS 13.1 Expected to Fix the Issue
