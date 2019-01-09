NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Mobile for Chinese New Year Gets Monsters in Arcade Mode

, 09 January 2019
PUBG Mobile has brought monsters in arcade mode just in time for Chinese New Year

Highlights

  • Players can take on monsters together in PUBG Mobile's Arcade Mode
  • It's possibly exclusive to China
  • Night mode is possibly on the way for Vikendi too in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile may be getting monsters in Arcade Mode. According to the PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update that's in beta and being tested out by Chinese users, PUBG Mobile would get Chinese New Year themed locations, a night mode for the Vikendi snow map, and co-operative gameplay that has players taking on monsters in PUBG Mobile Arcade Mode. It's unclear if PUBG Mobile creator Tencent would bring these features, particularly monsters to international markets, as it seems to be exclusive to China. Throw in the previously teased Resident Evil 2 collaboration and it appears that the content calendar for PUBG Mobile is very different for Western and Chinese audiences right now.

News of monsters coming to PUBG Mobile was discovered by YouTuber Rey Lagarto (via Touch Arcade) who claims that it will be exclusive to China. "Keep in mind this two modes were added because of the Chinese New Year celebration and will be only on the Chinese 0.13 version like arcade modes," the video's description reads. New weapons, death cam replay (to show players how they died), and new animations are also present in the update.

PUBG Mobile 0.13 update notes

  • New weapon
  • New night mode on Vikendi with aurora
  • Chinese New Year theme locations
  • Death cam replay
  • New animations

According to an announcement from the PUBG Mobile community team, engineers and developers have been put into what's being described as a Lag Task Force Team that will go through the submitted data before putting out a fix.

"As you know, PUBG Mobile is a very complex game which runs on various devices all over the world and on all sorts of network scenarios (at the moment of this writing over 30,000,000 people play the game each day)," the announcement from the PUBG Mobile Community Team reads on Discord. "With that in mind, we have obviously noticed that you have been experiencing various 'lag' issues with the game (in this case, lag can mean multiple things - to some players lag means device performance, to some it means high ping, and so on) so we would like to find out more. We have created a quick survey that we would love for you take part in."

 

The PUBG Mobile lag fix survey can be checked out here. It will be interesting to see if it will be a part of the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 or 0.11.0 update which is rumoured to include Zombies Mode, new weapons, vehicles, and perhaps dynamic weather for Miramar and Erangel maps too. Officially, Tencent teased the return of a voice option known as Classic Voices that will be present in the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

PUBG Mobile for Chinese New Year Gets Monsters in Arcade Mode
