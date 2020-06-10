PUBG Mobile could be getting a major update to its popular Erangel map. After the revamped Miramar map called Miramar 2.0, it looks like the revamped version of its most played map Erangel has been revealed through the beta of the Chinese Version of PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace. Tentatively named Erangel 2.0, the revamped map comes with new features, mechanics, and graphical improvements. It is expected that since the new map has shown up in the Chinese version of the game, it would make its way to the global version soon.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0

According to a report by Sportskeeda, the map has received several changes and improvements to both mechanics and graphics. Erangel 2.0 has been added to the beta of Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace (PUBG Mobile is called Game for Peace in China). It brings features likes route planner, refreshed graphics, vehicle controls customisation, and Ultra HD graphics.

Route Planner: The route planner feature helps in planning a path in advance. As per the report, players will have to mark multiple locations which will be used as waypoints, making a planned route for going from one spot to another. This would allow players to know where to go next without having to open the map multiple times.

Ultra HD graphics settings: Ultra HD graphics settings option has been added to the beta version of Game for Peace. Notably, this feature is present in the global version of the main PUBG Mobile, but not the beta version.

Vehicle control customisation: With the new Erangel 2.0 map, deeper vehicle control customisation seems to have also been added to the beta version of Game for Peace. This allows players to further customise their controls for when they get into a vehicle. The layout of the buttons can be rearranged and placed anywhere on the screen, like the movement and shooting controls, as per the report. PUBG Mobile lets players pick from three different control schemes but does not allow for customising the position of the buttons.

Refreshed graphics: As per the report, Erangel 2.0 has improved graphics meaning the level of detail has been increased. The interiors of the buildings are said to be more detailed, some of the other structures have also been modified, and the colours have been slightly tweaked.

As of now, there is no information on when the revamped map will make its way to the global version of the game. Last month, the Miramar map in PUBG Mobile was revamped with the 0.18.0 update and Erangel is due for the same. Additionally, a secret map is also present in the beta version of PUBG Mobile, however, it is unlikely that is the revamped Erangel map.

