Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Outside China Since 2018 Launch

PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Outside China Since 2018 Launch

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent said it aims to derive half its games revenue from overseas.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 March 2021 11:04 IST
PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Outside China Since 2018 Launch

PUBG Mobile has been hugely popular since so-called battle royale style game was launched three years ago

Highlights
  • Download figures would put it behind Subway Surfers and Candy Crush Saga
  • The announcement came as Tencent reported its online games revenue
  • Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile continued to top the rankings

Chinese tech giant Tencent said on Thursday its cellphone action game PUBG Mobile has surpassed 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China, making it one of the most successful games worldwide.

PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, in which a group of players fight one another until only a single combatant is left alive, has been hugely popular since the so-called battle royale style game was launched three years ago.

The latest download figures would put it behind only Kiloo Games' Subway Surfers and King Digital Entertainment's Candy Crush Saga, both casual titles that are relatively easy to play and appeal to a broad audience, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

"PUBG Mobile achieving 1 billion downloads shows that core games, in this case a AAA Battle Royale title based on the PC IP of the same name, can achieve the same scale in the mobile space," said Daniel Ahmad, an analyst with Niko Partners. Tencent, the world's biggest video games company by revenue, has another battle royale title in China called Peacekeeper Elite. The announcement came as Tencent reported its online games revenue rose 29 percent in the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets.

Its two hit games, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, continued to top the rankings in China and internationally, respectively, in the same quarter, it said.

Tencent has said it aims to derive half its games revenue from overseas.

Both its LightSpeed and Quantum Studios and Timi Studios have opened shops in Los Angeles, with the goal of "creating content with original intellectual property that has global appeal."

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Tencent, Honor of Kings, Candy Crush, Subway Surfers
Facebook, Twitter Must Do More to Stop COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxers: US States

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Outside China Since 2018 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  2. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  4. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
  5. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Again: All the Details
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Their First Software Update in India
  9. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Released to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  10. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi Website: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook Used by Chinese Hackers to Target Uighurs Abroad With Malware Links, Company Says
  4. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Outside China Since 2018 Launch
  5. Facebook, Twitter Must Do More to Stop COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxers: US States
  6. Vivo X60 Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, and Specifications
  7. Slack to Fix Error in New Direct Messaging Feature Over Harassment Concerns
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  9. Facebook, Google CEOs Suggest Ways to Reform Section 230 of Communications Decency Act
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com