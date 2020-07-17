Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile Launches Running Challenge for Players to Contribute to COVID 19 Aid

PUBG Mobile Launches Running Challenge for Players to Contribute to COVID-19 Aid

PUBG Mobile has partnered with Direct Relief for this COVID-19 related initiative.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 July 2020 18:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Launches Running Challenge for Players to Contribute to COVID-19 Aid

PUBG Mobile recently launched the Royal Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame.

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile has launched the ‘Running Challenge for Donation’
  • This in-game event will go on till July 28
  • Players sprinting distance will be added to the server milestone

PUBG Mobile will donate funds to fight COVID-19 based on how far players run in the game. This new in-game donation drive has been organised in partnership with humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief. The “Running Challenge For Donation” in-game challenge will allow individual players to participate and contribute to the worthy cause. The in-game event goes on till July 28 and all players' sprinting distance in the game will be added to the server milestone corresponding to a dollar donation by PUBG Mobile. Developed by Tencent Games, the mobile game recently got Royal Pass Season 14 which comes with new rewards and subscription plans.

PUBG Mobile took to Twitter to announce its partnership with Direct Relief to spearhead this donation drive. The company has started the server-wide running challenge with an official donation of $1 million (approximately Rs. 7.5 crore) already made by PUBG Mobile, and every players sprinting distance in-game will be added to the server milestone corresponding to a dollar donation. The milestone tracker will be increasing as players run more in-game. The exact amount of donation will be announced after the event is over.

Apart from this in-game event, Direct Relief has also created a dedicated space for all PUBG Mobile community members to donate whenever they want to. The company says that ‘all donations will directly contribute to support Direct Relief's emergency response to COVID-19 around the world.'

PUBG Mobile recently launched the Royal Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame. It brings new multi-formed gear skins and improved level rewards. It also announced collaboration with Google to help Android users enrol in Royal Pass Season 14 through a Prime subscription service that unlocks exclusive player benefits. A recent PUBG Mobile update also brought along the new Nordic-style map called Livik. The map is 2km x 2km in size, and features matches that last nearly 15 minutes. There is an exclusive new vehicle, the Monster Truck; and two exclusive weapons, the P90 SMG, and the Mk 12 marksman rifle.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Donation, COVID 19, Coronavirus, pandemic, PUBG Mobile Running Challenge
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
New Android Malware Discovered That Can Steal Your Credentials, Credit Card Details

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Launches Running Challenge for Players to Contribute to COVID-19 Aid
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Going on Sale in India Starting August 6
  5. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  6. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  7. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Add-On From All Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  8. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  9. Realme X2 Gets 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  10. TikTok Stars Share Their Experience Post the App Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Launches Running Challenge for Players to Contribute to COVID-19 Aid
  2. New Android Malware Discovered That Can Steal Your Credentials, Credit Card Details
  3. Russia Is Hacking Coronavirus Vaccine Trials, Say US, UK, and Canada
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG With Model Number SM-M515F
  5. Instagram Launches New Shop Section in the US, Powered by Facebook Pay
  6. Twitter Rolls Out New Messaging Interface That Allows Users to Easily Access DMs
  7. Nokia Licensee RichGo to Launch Two Essential Earphones and a Headphone
  8. Google Let blogspot.in Domain Expire, Now It’s Up for Sale
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 Alleged Renders Leaked, Design Tipped Ahead of July 22 Launch
  10. Realme X2 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on July 21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com