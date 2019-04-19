Technology News

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Group Stage Team Pooling Announced

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Group Stage Team Pooling Announced

PMCO 2019 is all set to begin on April 26

Highlights

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has a prize pool of $2.5 million

The 24 winning teams from group stage will move to semi-finals

PMCO 2019 global finals for Spring Split will take place in July

Over a month after Tencent had unveiled the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019, the company has announced the names and pooling of the teams that will be participating in the Group Stage in India. These teams will be a part of four groups and will battle it out with each other to advance to the semi-finals of the PMCO 2019. The tournament is all set to begin on April 26 and will see participation of clubs from 10 regions around the world, including the wildcard entrants, with a prize pool of $2.5 million (roughly Rs. 17.2 crores).

In a tweet (embedded below) on Thursday, the official Twitter accounts of PUBG Mobile India revealed the names of 34 teams that will be participating in PUBG Mobile Club Open group stage in India. These teams have been divided in total of four groups with eight teams each. These teams were chosen after online qualifiers, which took place in the last week of March. A total of 24 winning teams from around the world from the group stage will advance to the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 semi-finals.

To recall, the PUBG Mobile Club Open will be held in two splits – Spring and Fall. The registrations for the Spring Split began in early March. The Spring Split global finals will take place in July. The final dates for Fall Split are yet to be announced, but the registrations for the same are set to open in August.

As we mentioned earlier, the prize pool of the PMCO 2019 is $2.5 million, which will mean we will see a participation from some of the best Pro and semi-Pro PUBG Mobile players. The prize money was initially set at $2 million but was later bumped to $2.5 million, the largest ever for PUBG Mobile.

According to Tencent, the last year's PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 tournaments saw 230 million online views and over 5,000 attendees at the finals in Dubai. It was won by Thai-based RRQ Athena.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Club Open, PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, PMCO 2019
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto Z4 Specifications Leak Claims Snapdragon 675 SoC, OLED Display, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
Redmi Note 6 Pro
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Group Stage Team Pooling Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  2. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  3. Indian Student Destroys 59 University Computers With a 'Killer USB Drive’
  4. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  5. Review: These are Probably the Best Earphones Under Rs. 500
  6. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
  7. Realme 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Live in India
  8. Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calls for 365 Days With New Rs. 999 Recharge
  9. Honor 20 Pro Image Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Periscope Sensor
  10. Flipkart to Offer Discounted Complete Mobile Protection in Sale Next Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.