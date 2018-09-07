Tencent Announces PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 for India

It's no surprise that PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games on Android and iOS in India right now. To capitalise on this, PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent has announced India's first official PUBG Mobile tournament called the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018. Tencent will be partnering with smartphone brand Oppo to discover India's best PUBG Mobile players. The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 start date for online qualifiers is from September 26 to October 5 with the grand finals taking place offline in Bengaluru on October 20. Aside from bragging rights, the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 prize pool is Rs. 50 lacs. The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018, Tencent claims, will feature more than 1000 colleges from over 30 cities across the country. What's more is, it might just be the first of many.

"PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played games in India. It is the number one free game in iOS and the number one grossing game in Google Playstore in Action Games category. Recently PUBG Mobile crossed the 10 million daily active users (DAUs) around the world (excluding China). We are organizing local events and tournaments around the game to build the brand and increase our user base. We are also planning e-sports championships in India to engage our core players," says Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India in conversation with Gadgets 360 of the games popularity. And it's not limited to a single set of phones either.

"Our user base is quite large and players are using devices of all brands to play our game. We are seeing PUBG getting played on all popular mobile phone brands in India," he says. With this in mind, expect a zero tolerance cheating policy. More so with the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018.

"Unfortunately, there has been a rise in cheaters and hackers lately within our comunity. We have a firm zero tolerance for this. We believe that these people can ruin the gaming experience and hurt legit players through their unfair advantages. We are working on reducing the cheating problems due to the use of emulators and other cheating tools on mobile. There is a report mechanism in the game for players if they come up against any such issue, which can be used for reporting the player who is cheating. We look into the matter internally and take the appropriate measures. In addition to that we are also looking at information provided by our players in gaming communities to make the product better," he says.

You can check out all of the details and register for the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship on Tencent's PUBG India site right now.

