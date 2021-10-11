Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Dates Revealed for PUBG Style Game Modes, Diwali In Game Events

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dates Revealed for PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali In-Game events will start from October 15.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 October 2021 14:24 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Dates Revealed for PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India upcoming modes were seen on PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India to get game modes till November 16
  • Upcoming modes include Vikendi, and Zombie: Survive till Dawn
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India events include Lamp Exchange Event

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has announced key dates for various upcoming upgrades, new modes, as well as India-specific events schedule. These modes were previously seen on PUBG Mobile, and the in-game events will be themed around Diwali. The South Korean developer's aim seems to be to give a PUBG Mobile-like experience on BGMI, an attempt to reprise the original game's experience since the ban in the country last year. Players can expect new weapons and vehicles in the upcoming new modes.

As per statement sent to Gadgets 360 by Krafton, the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game modes include Metro Royale, Titan-Last Stand, Vikendi, Zombie: Survive till Dawn, Infection Mode, Payload 2.0, and Erangel – Runic Theme Mode. Metro Royale mode was available on September 28 at 5:30pm IST , and will be available till 5:30am on November 16. Similarly, Vikendi was made available at 7:30am IST on October 8, and it will end at 5:30am IST on November 16.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be able to play Titan-Last Stand from 7:30am IST on October 31 till 5:30am IST on November 16. The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode will be available from 7:30am on October 22, the Infection Mode will be accessible from 7:30am on October 31, and Payload 2.0 from 7:30 am on October 31. All these modes will be available till 5:30am on November 16. Erangel – Runic Theme Mode will be accessible from 7:30am IST on October 15 till 5:30am IST on October 22, and then from 7:30am IST on October 31 till 5:30am IST on November 16. These modes were also seen in PUBG Mobile.

As far as Battlegrounds Mobile India events are concerned, there will be a Lamp Exchange Event that will start from October 20, and run till November 9. In this event, players have to collect lamp items via in-game missions and exchange them with permanent ‘Cool Cat set and headband', permanent ‘Rock Star -Mini14', and Crate Coupon Scrap.

The second one is the Diwali Log-in event in which players log-in to the game for seven days and earn ‘Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG. This BGMI event will run from October 29 till November 8. The third is the Premium Crate Special Sale Limited Time event in which players will be able to purchase one 50 percent discount coupon for Premium crate. This event will run from October 15 till October 25.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, Krafton
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Be the Voice of Country’s Space Sector

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dates Revealed for PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
  2. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased Ahead of October 13 Launch
  3. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  5. Redmi K50 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  9. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  10. OnePlus 9RT Display Specifications Tipped, Buds Z2 to Go on Sale on October 19
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Come With 600Hz Touch Sampling Display, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Go on Sale on October 19
  2. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Criticises the Way Bitcoin Was Adopted in El Salvador
  3. Itel S17 Entry-Level Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Dates Revealed for PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events
  5. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Be the Voice of Country’s Space Sector
  6. Shang-Chi Box Office Storms Past $400 Million, Even Without China’s Help
  7. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Set to Launch in India on October 13, Key Specifications Confirmed
  8. Blue Origin Delays Star Trek Actor William Shatner's Space Flight Due to Anticipated Winds
  9. NASA’s Asteroid Spacecraft Lucy Ready To Launch This Week For 12-Year Mission
  10. Realme GT Neo 2T Launch Set for October 19, Now Expected to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com