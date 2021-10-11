Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has announced key dates for various upcoming upgrades, new modes, as well as India-specific events schedule. These modes were previously seen on PUBG Mobile, and the in-game events will be themed around Diwali. The South Korean developer's aim seems to be to give a PUBG Mobile-like experience on BGMI, an attempt to reprise the original game's experience since the ban in the country last year. Players can expect new weapons and vehicles in the upcoming new modes.

As per statement sent to Gadgets 360 by Krafton, the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game modes include Metro Royale, Titan-Last Stand, Vikendi, Zombie: Survive till Dawn, Infection Mode, Payload 2.0, and Erangel – Runic Theme Mode. Metro Royale mode was available on September 28 at 5:30pm IST , and will be available till 5:30am on November 16. Similarly, Vikendi was made available at 7:30am IST on October 8, and it will end at 5:30am IST on November 16.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be able to play Titan-Last Stand from 7:30am IST on October 31 till 5:30am IST on November 16. The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode will be available from 7:30am on October 22, the Infection Mode will be accessible from 7:30am on October 31, and Payload 2.0 from 7:30 am on October 31. All these modes will be available till 5:30am on November 16. Erangel – Runic Theme Mode will be accessible from 7:30am IST on October 15 till 5:30am IST on October 22, and then from 7:30am IST on October 31 till 5:30am IST on November 16. These modes were also seen in PUBG Mobile.

As far as Battlegrounds Mobile India events are concerned, there will be a Lamp Exchange Event that will start from October 20, and run till November 9. In this event, players have to collect lamp items via in-game missions and exchange them with permanent ‘Cool Cat set and headband', permanent ‘Rock Star -Mini14', and Crate Coupon Scrap.

The second one is the Diwali Log-in event in which players log-in to the game for seven days and earn ‘Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG. This BGMI event will run from October 29 till November 8. The third is the Premium Crate Special Sale Limited Time event in which players will be able to purchase one 50 percent discount coupon for Premium crate. This event will run from October 15 till October 25.