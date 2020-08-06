Technology News
loading

PUBG Mobile Beta Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With 1.0 Update

PUBG Mobile beta has gone from version 0.19.0 to 1.0.0 which marks a major update in the games update cycle.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2020 15:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Beta Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With 1.0 Update

Photo Credit: Twitter/ PUBGm BETA

Erangel 2.0 brings major changes to the games oldest map

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile beta version gets 1.0 update
  • Erangel 2.0 seems major aesthetic changes in buildings
  • PUBG Mobile beta 1.0 is 1.52GB in size

PUBG Mobile beta version has finally got Erangel 2.0 map with the 1.0 update. The development was shared by the PUBG Mobile team on its Discord server where it also posted a brief introduction to Erangel 2.0. The 1.0 update is currently available only for Android users with an iOS version coming soon. There are several changes in this version but the most prominent is the highly anticipated Erangel 2.0 map. It should be noted that since it is a beta update, there may be several changes when it finally comes out for the stable version of the game.

PUBG Mobile beta 1.0 update

The beta 1.0 update for PUBG Mobile is a major step in the games update cycle as it has jumped from 0.19.0 to 1.0.0, without continuing with 0.20.0. It brings the new Erangel 2.0 map that has some aesthetic changes to bring it at par with the latest Livik map and the previously revamped Mad Miramar map. There are some changes to the buildings in terms of design including areas like Mylta Power, Quarry, Prison, and others. Players will see trenches, abandoned tanks, barricades and other additions to the map.

There is also a new weapon - M1014 – along with some balancing changes and some bug fixes as well. The Cheer Park has also been revamped with showdowns and more. The updated beta version can be downloaded for Android devices from here. iOS users will have to wait a bit.

Notably, according to a moderator on the PUBG Mobile Discord server, there is a possibility of the link not being updated. If that happens, it is recommended that you try downloading it again in a few hours.

Players who try out the beta 1.0 update can share feedback with the team on the Discord server. The updated game is 1.52GB in size. It is unclear when Erangel 2.0 will make its way to the stable version of the game but seeing as it has reached the beta, PUBG Mobile fans have got an update on its progress.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Beta, PUBG Mobile beta 1.0 update, Erangel 2.0
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, 4K Display Launched in India

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Beta Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With 1.0 Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Getting Third OxygenOS Update Since Launch in India
  5. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  6. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  8. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C12 Spotted on NBTC, CQC, Other Certification Websites; Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, 4K Display Launched in India
  3. TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland
  4. PUBG Mobile Beta Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With 1.0 Update
  5. WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped
  6. Nintendo Profit Jumps 428 Percent Thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Realme 6i, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Receiving July 2020 Android Security Patch
  8. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Other Galaxy Flagships to Get Three Years of Android OS Updates
  10. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Pre-orders Could Begin from October 8: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com