Technology News
loading

PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18

Krafton has not shared an official release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India yet, but it has been teasing aspects of the game for a while now.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 June 2021 17:20 IST
PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the government last year over data privacy concerns

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations went live on May 18
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India requires 2GB RAM to play
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will run on Android 5.1.1 or above

PUBG Mobile's refreshed avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch date has been tipped once again. The popular battle royale game has been teasing its revival for a while now, but an official launch date has not been announced yet. A fresh leak claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched in the country on June 18, corroborating with previous leaks that made similar assertions. PUBG Mobile India was banned by the government last year, among other games and apps, over data privacy concerns for their linkage with China.

Popular tipster and PUBG Mobile influencer Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern tweeted a binary code that translates to 18062021. His tweet indicates that Battlegrounds Mobile India may launch on June 18. This tweet was first spotted by IGN India, the same publication that also hinted at the same date last month, citing anonymous sources. Additionally, content creator Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) also tweeted that the launch could take place sometime in the third week of June.

Pre-registrations for the game began on May 18 on Google Play store, and Battlegrounds Mobile India looks to go live exactly a month after, if these leaks hold any weight. South Korean developer Krafton has not shared a release date yet, but it has been teasing aspects of the game for a while now. The latest teaser showed an in-game item crucial to the battle royale experience — a level 3 backpack. Backpacks are among the most important starting items in battle royales as they give the player inventory space to carry items. A level 3 backpack is the largest capacity backpack players can find in the game.

The Google Play store listing for Battlegrounds Mobile India hints at minimum requirements to play the game seamlessly. This includes an Android phone running on Android 5.1.1 or above with at least 2GB of RAM. Krafton has previously teased the Sanhok and Erangel maps from PUBG Mobile, though the latter will be called Erangle in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tencent Sued Over 'Inappropriate' Content in Honor of Kings Game

Related Stories

PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  3. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  4. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  5. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  6. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  7. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  8. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Announced at Computex 2021
  9. Microsoft President Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become Reality by 2024
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Joe Biden Urged by Cruise to Back Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Boost in US
  2. Uber Sees Gradual Return of US Drivers, Modest Decrease in Wait Times Post Pandemic
  3. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  4. Tencent Sued Over 'Inappropriate' Content in Honor of Kings Game
  5. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Could Be Rebranded as Poco Pop Buds or Redmi Buds 3 Pro in Global Markets
  6. 98-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil Found in Australia, Scientists Say Could Be New Species
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Teased, Key Specifications Surface Online via Amazon Quiz
  8. EU Set to Unveil Plans for Bloc-Wide Digital Wallet: Report
  9. Chia, Bitcoin's 'Green' Rival, is Said to Be Causing Hard Drive Shortages in Asian Markets
  10. Dunzo Set to Pilot Drone Delivery of Medicines, COVID-19 Vaccines in Telangana
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com