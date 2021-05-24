Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to launch next month, and developer Krafton has teased another map that will be present in the game – Erangle. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the highly popular battle royale game that the government banned in September last year. Battlegrounds Mobile India does to have a launch date yet, but pre-registrations went live on May 18 on Google Play store with the promise of specific rewards for those who pre-register.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Facebook page shared a new image with two cups of tea and what seem to be postcards for the in-game maps. One of the postcards has a familiar sounding name written on it — Erangle. PUBG Mobile launched with a map called Erangel, and that has remained one of the best known and most popular maps in the game. And although we don't have official confirmation that Erangle is the same as Erangel, images shared on Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play store listing show in-game locations that PUBG Mobile players will be familiar with. They suggest Erangel and Miramar maps will be present in the game, along with the previously teased Sanhok map.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will essentially feature the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile. Back when Krafton announced the new game, it said there will be some India specific tweaks. This change in spelling of the map's name seems one of the more subtle tweaks. It could have been done to differentiate Battlegrounds Mobile India from PUBG Mobile.

A couple weeks ago, Krafton teased one of the 4x4 maps that will be present in-game – Sanhok. However, it did not mention the name for the map. Looking at what the developer seems to have done with Erangle, the smaller map could also come with a minor change in spelling. Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration on Google Play store for Android users in the country and is expected to launch on June 18. However, Krafton has not shared an official release date yet but had said it is working to finalise a date.