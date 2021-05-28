Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery

PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery

PUBG Mobile's India variant is known as Battlegrounds Mobile India. It was announced earlier in May and went on pre-registrations on May 18.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 May 2021 15:49 IST
PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India will run on phones with 2GB RAM

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India does not have a release date yet
  • It will include a level 3 backpack just like PUBG Mobile
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free-to-play

Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to get a release date but developer Krafton has been teasing aspects of the game for a while now. The latest teaser shared on the game's official Facebook page shows an in-game item that players can find. It shows a backpack that is an essential part of the battle royale experience as it allows players to carry various items. Additionally, the Google Play store listing for the game shows its minimum requirements which include just 2GB of RAM.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile that was banned in India back in September last year. It will be a tweaked version of the banned game that caters exclusively to the Indian audience. Developer Krafton has been teasing the upcoming game and with the latest teaser, it showed an in-game item crucial to the battle royale experience — a level 3 backpack. Backpacks are among the most important starting items in battle royales as they give the player inventory space to carry items.

A level 3 backpack is the largest capacity backpack players can find in the game. Also, the backpack looks identical to the one in PUBG Mobile. Beside this, no other information about Battlegrounds Mobile India was shared in the teaser. The release date for the game is still a mystery.

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India went live on Google Play store on May 18. The listing shows the minimum requirements for the game which include Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB of RAM. Of course, you will need a stable Internet connection to play.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced earlier this month and the developer has been working to finalise a release date. The new title will have essentially the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile though the same maps may have different names. Krafton has previously teased the Sanhok and Erangel maps from PUBG Mobile, though the latter will be called Erangle in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  5. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  6. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  8. Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
  9. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  10. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  2. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series
  3. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  4. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  5. Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
  6. WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
  7. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
  8. Cruella Pirated on Torrent Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  9. OnePlus’ New Wellpaper App Lets You See Phone Usage Stats via Live Wallpapers
  10. Acer Predator Orion 3000, Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop PCs Refreshed; Three HDR Monitors Unveiled Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com