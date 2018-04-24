Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  PUBG Mobile Update Adds Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, and iOS 3D Touch Firing

PUBG Mobile Update Adds Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, and iOS 3D Touch Firing

 
24 April 2018
PUBG Mobile Update Adds Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, and iOS 3D Touch Firing

Highlights

  • PUBG Mobile gets new game modes
  • Nitrous Oxide has been added to its cars
  • The Training Grounds allows users to hone their skills prior to a match

PUBG Mobile has received a massive patch that brings a slew of new additions to the game. These include Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, and 3D Touch-enabled firing for iOS devices. Arcade Mode is a new 28-player mode that lets players go solo or team up with friends. Each match has one of six variations with its own theme that limits weapons to a single type, removes them completely or have players access all weapons and gear. As the name suggests, the Training Ground allow players to check out all weapons and items as a means of honing skills prior to a match.

Also nestled in the game's voluminous patch notes is the option to use 3D Touch on iOS devices to fire weapons. This PUBG Mobile update brings the game to version 0.4.0 and is available now on Android and iOS. Patch notes as follows:

PUBG Mobile Update 0.4.0 Patch Notes

Arcade Mode

  • 28 player mode, with each match taking on one of six variations
  • Six variations: shotguns, sniper rifles, pistols, all weapons, melee only, and item heaven

Training Grounds

  • Try out items, weapons, and practice your shooting skills

Combat Optimization

  • Follow function has been added, can be used before parachuting and after landing
  • Automatic door opening can now be enabled in settings
  • Pause time between picking up multiple items has been adjusted
  • The teammate elimination icon now disappears after some time
  • Adjusted sound effects for footsteps, UI, vehicles, and entering /exiting the Blue Zone
  • Jumping is no longer affected by sprinting
  • The crosshair is no longer blocked by the camera when standing next to a wall
  • 4X and 8X issues with choppiness have been resolved
  • New animations for being attacked and defeated have been added
  • Improved firing animations
  • Leaning improvements: movement and animation speed increased, "Lean & Open Scope" and "Lean & Fire" have been added
  • Enhanced combat experience: shake/vibration improved, button feedback improved, animations while being attacked have been improved and randomised
  • Camera perspective now switches after death to the player who delivered the killing blow

Vehicle Improvements

  • Motorcycles now have flipping tricks
  • Added Nitrous Oxide engine to cars
  • Previously used vehicles are now be marked on the minimap

Voice Chat Optimisation

  • Fixed an issue that caused voice chat to stop working after creating a group
  • Fixed crashing issues that have been reported by some players
  • Improved Bluetooth headset issues in iOS (optimisation on this is on-going)
  • Fixed an issue occurring with Android phones, that was not properly displaying an error when the game did not have access to a microphone
  • Voice chat is now supported by more devices

UI Improvements

  • Added a new background, Dusk
  • Players can now swap between a two column and three column view when opening crates
  • Added 3D touch firing options for iOS
  • Results screen: added a performance chart, daily reward limits are now shown

In-game Shop

  • Rank 1 coupons now available
  • Items and cheats now available
  • New outfits now available (region-specific outfit will be available soon)
  • Duplicate outfits can now be destroyed for currency to purchase new items

Comments

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Version 0.4.0, PUBG Mobile Arcade Mode, PUBG Mobile Training Grounds, PUBG
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

PUBG Mobile Update Adds Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, and iOS 3D Touch Firing
 
 

