PUBG Mobile has received a massive patch that brings a slew of new additions to the game. These include Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, and 3D Touch-enabled firing for iOS devices. Arcade Mode is a new 28-player mode that lets players go solo or team up with friends. Each match has one of six variations with its own theme that limits weapons to a single type, removes them completely or have players access all weapons and gear. As the name suggests, the Training Ground allow players to check out all weapons and items as a means of honing skills prior to a match.

Also nestled in the game's voluminous patch notes is the option to use 3D Touch on iOS devices to fire weapons. This PUBG Mobile update brings the game to version 0.4.0 and is available now on Android and iOS. Patch notes as follows:

PUBG Mobile Update 0.4.0 Patch Notes

Arcade Mode

28 player mode, with each match taking on one of six variations

Six variations: shotguns, sniper rifles, pistols, all weapons, melee only, and item heaven

Training Grounds

Try out items, weapons, and practice your shooting skills

Combat Optimization

Follow function has been added, can be used before parachuting and after landing

Automatic door opening can now be enabled in settings

Pause time between picking up multiple items has been adjusted

The teammate elimination icon now disappears after some time

Adjusted sound effects for footsteps, UI, vehicles, and entering /exiting the Blue Zone

Jumping is no longer affected by sprinting

The crosshair is no longer blocked by the camera when standing next to a wall

4X and 8X issues with choppiness have been resolved

New animations for being attacked and defeated have been added

Improved firing animations

Leaning improvements: movement and animation speed increased, "Lean & Open Scope" and "Lean & Fire" have been added

Enhanced combat experience: shake/vibration improved, button feedback improved, animations while being attacked have been improved and randomised

Camera perspective now switches after death to the player who delivered the killing blow

Vehicle Improvements

Motorcycles now have flipping tricks

Added Nitrous Oxide engine to cars

Previously used vehicles are now be marked on the minimap

Voice Chat Optimisation

Fixed an issue that caused voice chat to stop working after creating a group

Fixed crashing issues that have been reported by some players

Improved Bluetooth headset issues in iOS (optimisation on this is on-going)

Fixed an issue occurring with Android phones, that was not properly displaying an error when the game did not have access to a microphone

Voice chat is now supported by more devices

UI Improvements

Added a new background, Dusk

Players can now swap between a two column and three column view when opening crates

Added 3D touch firing options for iOS

Results screen: added a performance chart, daily reward limits are now shown

In-game Shop

Rank 1 coupons now available

Items and cheats now available

New outfits now available (region-specific outfit will be available soon)

Duplicate outfits can now be destroyed for currency to purchase new items

