PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) made a name for itself last year, popularising the battle royale genre. It launched on Windows, but got a mobile version earlier this year- PUBG Mobile was launched on both Android and iOS in March. Users will quick to try out the mobile version of the game on their Windows PCs using an emulator, causing controversy with the PC platform allowing for the use of mouse and keyboard - something that gave these PC users better controls than users who played the mobile game on their smartphones. Now, Tencent's official Android emulator, Gaming Buddy, has got support for PUBG Mobile for Android, giving users an official emulator to play the mobile game on Windows.

You can download the official Gaming Buddy emulator, which has been developed by Tencent Games, to start playing PUBG Mobile on your Windows PC. The installation package is 8.4MB in size, though the game takes a few minutes to download the engine and install its presence on the machine. It is also worth noting here that you may observe some lag while playing the game as the Android game is still in its beta version.

Once installed, the PUBG Mobile emulator offers the gaming experience at a frame rate of 60fps. You can switch between HD, Full-HD, and Ultra-HD resolutions, depending on the display of your system. Pro users can tweak the engine's performance by selecting appropriate memory, processor, and DPI settings. Furthermore, there are options to choose between Auto, Smooth, Balanced, and HD display quality. You can also record your gameplay right from the emulator.

The controls on the emulator are similar to any native PC games; you need to click the mouse to attack the opponents or move the pointer to rotate the character. There are also on-screen buttons that match the original Android version. Additionally, there is a fullscreen mode to give you enough room to find and kill other players on your journey.

In our initial testing on a Windows convertible, we found that unlike its original Android version, the PUBG Mobile emulator doesn't support touchscreen displays, though the experience was decent when played using a mouse and keyboard.