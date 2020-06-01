Technology News
  PUBG Mobile Adds Jungle Adventure Mode With Mysterious Totems, Jungle Food, and Hot Air Balloons

PUBG Mobile Adds Jungle Adventure Mode With Mysterious Totems, Jungle Food, and Hot Air Balloons

PUBG Mobile Jungle Adventure Mode comes with various abilities that players can get by eating Jungle Food and praying at totems.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 June 2020 14:48 IST
Totems in Jungle Adventure have different effects

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile gets new Jungle Adventure mode
  • It brings totems, jungle food, and hot air balloons to Sanhok
  • PUBG Mobile players will randomly spawn into Jungle Adventure mode

PUBG Mobile has got a new mode called ‘Jungle Adventure' after several teasers. It is an addition to the relatively small Sanhok map and brings new mechanics and features to the highly popular game. The jungle themed update brings totems, jungle food, and hot air balloons to the game, but players will have to be lucky to try it out right away, as they have a random chance of entering into the Jungle Adventure mode. The updated version of the game is available on both Android and Apple devices.

Jungle Adventure Mode new features

Totems: The Jungle Adventure Mode adds mysterious totems to the Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile. These totems will give players different “blessings”, as per the press release. The three types of totems include Power Totems, Strategy Totems, and Protection Totems. These allow players to repair helmets and vests, restore energy, and restore health respectively. Players can find the totems scattered across the map and pray while next to them.

Jungle Food: Players who drop into Sanhok's Jungle Adventure Mode will find Special fruits throughout the map. They can loot and consume these fruits for a chance to experience mystical effects. However, these effects can be both positive and negative. There are random buffs and debuff that will allow players to restore health or energy, be able to sense air drops, or cause dizziness.

Hot Air Balloons: These new vehicle will allow players to survey the battlefield from the sky and gain an advantage over the enemy.

The Jungle Adventure Mode is now live. If the Sanhok map is not already downloaded, you can go to the map selection screen and find it in the Classic section. It is 142MB in size and comes with the new Jungle Adventure mode. Take note that there is only a random chance for players to be dropped into this mode. If you do drop into this mode, there will be ‘Jungle Adventure' written on the bottom right of your screen.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Jungle Adventure Mode
