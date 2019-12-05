Technology News
  PUBG Mobile to Soon Get 90fps, True 10 Bit HDR Support; PUBG Lands on PlayStation Now

PUBG Mobile to Soon Get 90fps, True 10-Bit HDR Support; PUBG Lands on PlayStation Now

PUBG Mobile’s 90fps and true 10-bit HDR support might be restricted to Snapdragon 865 phones.

Updated: 5 December 2019 17:32 IST
PUBG Mobile to Soon Get 90fps, True 10-Bit HDR Support; PUBG Lands on PlayStation Now

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Formula 1 2019 have also arrived on PlayStation Now

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile’s 90Hz support means the gameplay will be much smoother
  • True 10-bit HDR support will improve the game’s dynamic range
  • PUBG can now be enjoyed with a PlayStation Now subscription

PUBG Mobile is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile chipset, Snapdragon 865 SoC. At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit, it was announced that PUBG Mobile will soon get support for 90fps gameplay, which means a much smoother visual output for players to feast their eyes upon. Moreover, PUBG Mobile will soon land support for true 10-bit HDR, something that will significantly enhance the dynamic range of on-screen content. Additionally, PUBG has made its way to the PlayStation Now subscription service, alongside Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Formula 1 2019.

At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit, it was announced that PUBG Mobile will leverage the Snapdragon 865 SoC's prowess to enable 90fps gameplay and add true 10-bit HDR support. What this means is PUBG Mobile will soon be able to take full advantage of 90Hz refresh rate panels on phones that will launch soon packing the Snapdragon 865 SoC. While the rumours of Tencent adding 90fps and 120fps support to PUBG Mobile have been making rounds for quite some time, the announcement made at the Snapdragon Tech Summit makes it official.

Of course, 90fps support is definitely a good upgrade, but it remains to be seen when 120fps support arrives, since there are already phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 2 and the Razer Phone 2 in the market than can match it with their 120Hz refresh rate panel. Another noteworthy feature coming to PUBG Mobile is support for true 10-bit HDR support, which promise significantly better dynamic range compared to standard HDR. However, it is not clear if Tencent will add another graphics settings option above the Ultra HD preset.

Moreover, Sony has finally added PUBG to its PlayStation Now subscription service's library. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019 are the other two games that have also arrived on PlayStation Now, which currently hosts over 800 games. Players can enjoy all these games on PlayStation Now by paying a monthly fee of $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) or $59.99 (roughly 4,300) for a year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, PlayStation Now
PUBG Mobile to Soon Get 90fps, True 10-Bit HDR Support; PUBG Lands on PlayStation Now
