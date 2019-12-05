PUBG Mobile is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile chipset, Snapdragon 865 SoC. At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit, it was announced that PUBG Mobile will soon get support for 90fps gameplay, which means a much smoother visual output for players to feast their eyes upon. Moreover, PUBG Mobile will soon land support for true 10-bit HDR, something that will significantly enhance the dynamic range of on-screen content. Additionally, PUBG has made its way to the PlayStation Now subscription service, alongside Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Formula 1 2019.

Of course, 90fps support is definitely a good upgrade, but it remains to be seen when 120fps support arrives, since there are already phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 2 and the Razer Phone 2 in the market than can match it with their 120Hz refresh rate panel. Another noteworthy feature coming to PUBG Mobile is support for true 10-bit HDR support, which promise significantly better dynamic range compared to standard HDR. However, it is not clear if Tencent will add another graphics settings option above the Ultra HD preset.

Moreover, Sony has finally added PUBG to its PlayStation Now subscription service's library. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019 are the other two games that have also arrived on PlayStation Now, which currently hosts over 800 games. Players can enjoy all these games on PlayStation Now by paying a monthly fee of $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) or $59.99 (roughly 4,300) for a year.