PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release as Soon as Next Week, India Launch Uncertain

PUBG Mobile 2 is said to be in development by Krafton’s India team but there has been no confirmation on the same.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2021 16:18 IST
PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release as Soon as Next Week, India Launch Uncertain

PUBG Mobile publishing rights were taken over by Krafton

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile 2 may come to India as well
  • The game is said to be in development by Krafton
  • PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020

PUBG Mobile 2 may release as soon as next week, a tipster has claimed. PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020 by the Indian government, citing security concerns due to the game's Chinese-developer origin. PUBG Mobile 2 is reportedly being developed by South Korean company Krafton that took over publishing duties for the game in India from Chinese company Tencent. As of now, there has been no official word from the developers so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

A tipster by the pseudonym PlayerIGN (not affiliated to IGN) tweeted that PUBG Mobile 2 may release next week. The tipster, citing a deleted Weibo post, also shared that the game will be set in 2051 and will bring futuristic weapons, gadgets, and a new map. It will apparently be released on Android and iOS. Krafton, who is said to be developing the game, is expected to make an announcement at PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021 tournament next week.

The same tipster had shared a report from a Korean publication back in January that claimed that the development of PUBG 2 (PC and consoles) and PUBG Mobile 2 has been confirmed. The mobile game, dubbed Project XTRM, was a sequel to PUBG Mobile, the tipster claimed.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India by the government along with 117 other apps in September 2020 and subsequently removed from Google Play and App Store. Because of Chinese company Tencent's involvement, concerns of privacy and security led to the game and other apps being banned in India. Since then, Krafton – a subsidiary of PUBG Corporation – has been trying to bring the game back to India. In November last year, the company announced PUBG Mobile India that was totued to be “coming soon” but has not released yet.

While the fate of the rumoured PUBG Mobile 2 in India is uncertain, news about its release may bring some hope for fans of the game in the country, especially those who expressed their dislike of FAU-G on Google Play, the Indian action game that was announced right after PUBG Mobile was banned.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
