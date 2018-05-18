Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Mobile Now Has 10 Million Daily Active Users

 
, 18 May 2018
PUBG Mobile Now Has 10 Million Daily Active Users

Highlights

  • PUBG Mobile launched globally in March
  • It now has 10 million daily active users outside China
  • Fortnite iOS has better revenue, according to a report

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile now has more than 10 million daily active users around the world (excluding China), Tencent and PUBG Corp announced Thursday. The game is one of the two biggest names – alongside Fortnite – in the rapidly growing and highly popular battle royale genre.

PUBG (pronounced pub-gee) Mobile hit the App Store and Google Play Store on March 19, just under two months ago, as a free app. It has racked up over 10 million downloads on Android, and continues to be the top downloaded action/ strategy iPhone title in multiple countries, including India and the US.

While Fortnite hasn't revealed its numbers – it's only available on App Store – a report earlier this month said that the game had made 3.7 times the revenue of PUBG Mobile.

As a whole, PUBG has sold over 40 million copies across platforms; 30 million of those on its first platform, Windows, where it once held a 3 million concurrent player count, an all-time high on Steam. The game's massive success despite being in early access for several months (from March to December 2017) prompted Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, to build a battle royale mode.

The announcement of 10 million daily active users on PUBG Mobile comes days after a new patch that brought the Miramar battleground map, a rugged desert with expansive cities, in addition to improved performance, local quick teams, and more. PUBG Mobile is also playable on PC thanks to an emulator,

Tencent says the team is continually working on bringing PUBG Mobile on par with the features of the PC version.

Comments

Further reading: PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, PUBG, PUBG Mobile
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
