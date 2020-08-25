Technology News
PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update Coming September 8, Will Bring Major Overhaul, $2 Million Prize Pool PMGC Esports Event

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update includes improvements to the UI, characters, environments, and gunplay.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2020 10:49 IST
PUBG Mobile 1.0 update promises better performance on mid-range devices

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile 1.0 update coming on September 8
  • PMGC tournament will start later in November
  • PUBG Mobile 1.0 update improves the game’s visuals

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update brings a “new era” to the game and will make its way to players on September 8, the developers announced Monday, August 24, through a press release. The 1.0 update brings a host of improvements and changes including new tech, new UX, new gameplay features, and more. Along with the new update, PUBG Mobile also announced the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) esports event with a prize pool of $2 million (roughly Rs. 14.82 crores) that will start late in November.

The developers said that PUBG Mobile will be completely overhauled to offer “the most authentic and immersive experience on mobile,” with the 1.0 update. It brings improvements to the characters, environments both in-game and lobby, and gunfights. The team has worked on particles, smoke muzzle flashes, air blasts, and scope interaction to give it a more realistic feel. Actions such as parachuting, throwing, and sprinting have been optimised as well.

Additionally, the models and texture quality, and lighting systems have been improved to add more realism to the sky, water, and vegetation. The UI for PUBG Mobile has been tweaked to make it easy on the eyes, the developers point out. This includes interactions, visuals, motions, and the quality of sound effects. A multi-screen switching mode will be added as well, as an exclusive to PUBG Mobile. Games, community, and purchases have been separated into three spaces for easier navigation.

While there was no mention of Erangel 2.0 or a revamped Erangel, the team did state that “a much-anticipated surprise” will be revealed soon.

Also, the 1.0 update is said to improve the gameplay experience on middle and low-end hardware with up to 30 percent improvement to FPS, and up to 76 percent reduction in lag. The new technologies have allowed the installation pack to deliver better quality at the same size.

Talking about PMGC, the PMGC Season Zero tournament has also been announced and it will kick off in late November. Sponsored by Qualcomm Technologies, the prize pool is $2 million and players from all regions including America, Europe, Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and China, can participate. Considering the pandemic situation around that time, the presence of an on-site audience will be decided. More information about the esports tournament will be revealed on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile update, PUBG MOBILE Global Championship
