  PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 Update With Royale Pass Season 4 Now Live for Android and iOS

PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 Update With Royale Pass Season 4 Now Live for Android and iOS

21 November 2018
PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 Update With Royale Pass Season 4 Now Live for Android and iOS

Another week, another PUBG Mobile update. PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 update for Android and iOS is available for download right now. The PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 download size is 214.91MB on Android and iOS. It brings the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 4 which is Tencent's answer to Fortnite's Battle Pass. With the Royale Pass Season 4, players complete daily and weekly missions, earn points, and increase their rank. Doing so nets them in-game currency and crates filled with cosmetic items. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 4 adds more firearm finishes, rare outfits, new character faces, and hairstyles along with mission cards, and a Black Friday sales event.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 update

  • Added M762 automatic rifle, available in all maps
  • Added new Sanhok vehicle: Scooter
  • Added dynamic weather to Sanhok
  • Added hardcore mode to provide the same experience as PC
  • Increased the odds of certain crate drops

Thanks to being on Android (as well as iOS), PUBG Mobile dominates Asia and China according to data agency SensorTower, with the US making up only 30 percent of PUBG's revenue. This makes Fortnite's loss PUBG's gain. Particularly in markets that have no access to PCs, consoles, or iOS devices out of cost concerns or personal preference such as Asia where Android rules supreme.

Aside from being on Android, PUBG Mobile is no slouch when it comes to bringing new features to the game, receiving updates aplenty ranging from visual improvements, the Royale Pass(PUBG Mobile's equivalent of the Fortnite Battle Pass) and even seasonal events. Plus, it's exceedingly well optimised — to the point where the game run brilliantly even on low-end smartphones. Fortnite on iOS, while serviceable, doesn't run as smooth as it could on anything that's not the latest hardware from Apple.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

