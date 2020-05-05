Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map, New Features, and More

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map, New Features, and More

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update brings a lot of new features and changes to the game. Vending machines in Miramar are one such addition.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 May 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map, New Features, and More

PUBG Mobile Miramar map gets host of new changes and features

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 brings sandstorms to Miramar map
  • It also updates the Royale Pass Season 13 starting from May 13
  • PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 gets a new social area called Cheer Park

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 has been released after weeks of teasers on social media. It brings a lot of new features and changes to the highly popular game. PUBG Mobile's Miramar map has received some new changes with a new landscape, housing areas, roads, and resources. There is a new weapon, UI changes, new currency, and skins, added with the latest update. Additionally, the 0.18.0 update brings the new Royale Pass Season 13, which will be available from Wednesday, May 13.

PUBG Mobile Miramar changes and additions

The Miramar map in PUBG Mobile has an all-new landscape with fresh housing areas, roads, and resources. The developers added two new areas called Oasis and Urban Ruins as well. There is a new race track on the map along with a new vehicle called Golden Mirado. This vehicle only spawns in one location of the map. Another addition is vending machines allowing players to collect Energy Drinks and Painkillers.

Other additions to Miramar include Lingering Sandstorm Effects that bring random sandstorms to the map, new achievements, special events, and a new main menu theme.

PUBG mobile 0180 release inline pybg

PUBG Mobile Miramar map gets Golden Mirado vehicle
Photo Credit: Twitter/ PUBG Mobile India

 

Royale Pass Season 13

Royale Pass Season 13, as mentioned before, will be added to the game on May 13. It will have the theme ‘Toy Playground' with players getting a choice between Level 50 Captain Hawk and Level 50 Fire Ranger. There will be a Level 100 Ultra Defender and Puppet Agent outfit in Season 13 as well.

Guncraft Finishes (coming soon)

The company says players will be able to “customise the color, patterns and emblems of their weapons after obtaining them.” The new Emblem editor will enable further customisation. “Graffiti can also be exchanged for Guncraft stickers and applied to weapons as a finish,” the company states. This feature does not have a release date as of yet.

Cheer Park

Cheer Park will be a new social area where up to 20 players can interact in real-time. Like the Training Grounds, players can practice their skills here. They can also team up and visit the Shooting Range or play the new game modes – Duel and Hunt.

 

Other changes and additions

The 0.18.0 for PUBG Mobile brings a new results screen UI and a new currency called ‘AG (AceGold) currency', which replaces all Silver rewards. Also new is the P90 SMG, with single shot, burst, or fully automatic fire modes. Almost all weapons can now be equipped with new canted sights. PUBG Mobile also states it has made several bug fixes to the game as well.

More information on Jungle Adventure Guide, Bluehole Mode in EvoGround, and more is expected soon from the company. The free-to-play game can be downloaded from the Play Store or the App Store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile 0.18.0
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Aarogya Setu: Smartphones Without App Will Draw Punishment Users in Noida, Greater Noida, Says Police
Airtel Expands Partnership With Zee5, Offers Free Access to OTT Service Until July 12
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map, New Features, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  3. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  6. Bois Locker Room Case: Instagram Says Objectionable Content Removed
  7. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Streaming of Series
  2. Bois Locker Room Case: Instagram Says Objectionable Content Removed
  3. China Launches Spacecraft on Its Largest Carrier Rocket: Report
  4. Microsoft Teams to Increase Group Call Limit to 250 This Month to Rival Zoom, Google Meet
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map, New Features, and More
  6. Samsung Offers Rs. 4,000 E-Voucher to Customers Who Pre-Booked Galaxy S20-Series Phones in India
  7. Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See
  8. Huawei Y5P, Huawei Y6P Budget Phones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked
  9. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain
  10. France Accuses Apple of Refusing Help With 'StopCovid' App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com