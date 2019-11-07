Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Introduce New Character, TDM Map, Vehicle, Companion System, and More

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Introduce New Character, TDM Map, Vehicle, Companion System, and More

The update will begin rolling out tomorrow, but the servers won’t be taken down for maintenance

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 18:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Introduce New Character, TDM Map, Vehicle, Companion System, and More

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update patch notes are now live

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update will bring the Season 10 Royale Pass
  • It will add a character called Sara with vehicle strengthening ability
  • The update will also introduce a new weapon, vehicle, and more

PUBG Mobile is all set to get a new update tomorrow that will kick off Season 10 and will also bring a tonne of new content. The patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update are now live, revealing the key changes set to arrive with the update that will roll out starting tomorrow. PUBG Mobile v0.15.5 will introduce a new sub-machine gun called MP5K, an all-new map called Ruins, a Vikendi-exclusive vehicle, as well as a new character with a unique tactical advantage, to name a few.

The PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update will begin rolling out starting November 8, however, the servers won't be taken down for maintenance. The update is 0.21GB in size for PUBG Mobile on Android, and 0.24GB for the game's iOS version. Those who install it before November 14 will get 20 silver coins, 2,000 BP, and a blue glider trail as a reward.

Starting with the changelog, the update will kick off PUBG Mobile Season 10 and also brings the Season 10 Royale Pass called ‘Fury of the Wasteland', complete with a fresh UI, new rewards, the facility of gifting a Royale Pass, and the ability to use a Royale Pass Upgrade card directly on the Pass upgrade page. Another key addition is the new “Ruins” map that will be exclusive to the Team Deathmatch mode and will be characterised by random respawn spots and shorter match duration.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update will also introduce a new Vikendi-exclusive submachine gun called MP5K that will replace the Vector and is capable of firing 900 rounds per minute with minimal recoil. It can be equipped with a wide range of attachments as well. The update will also bring a new character called “Sara” who can minimise the damage taken by a vehicle. A new vehicle named Zima will also make its way to the game with higher damage resistance and replaces the UAV in Vikendi.

The update will introduce a companion system called “The Falcon” that will go live on November 11. The season reward system will be tweaked and the 8-day reward mechanism has also been overhauled. PUBG Mobile v0.15.5 will also change the availability of Arcade mode, which includes the temporary absence of the Mini-zone and 24x7 availability of the Quick Match mode. The entire changelog of PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update can be seen here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile 0.15.5, PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update, Tencent, Season 10
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Walmart, Tesla Settle Lawsuit Over Fiery Solar Panels
China Urges Re-Elected Canadian Government to Free Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou
Honor Smartphones
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Introduce New Character, TDM Map, Vehicle, Companion System, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  3. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  5. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  8. Bill Gates Says Antitrust Case Made Windows Mobile Lose to Android
  9. Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Price in India Slashed
  10. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
#Latest Stories
  1. China Mobile Payment Giants Alipay, WeChat Open to International Cards
  2. China Urges Re-Elected Canadian Government to Free Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11e Tipped to Pack 3,730mAh Battery, Much Larger Than Galaxy S10e's
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Introduce New Character, TDM Map, Vehicle, Companion System, and More
  5. Walmart, Tesla Settle Lawsuit Over Fiery Solar Panels
  6. A Woman's Stalker Used an App That Allowed Him to Stop, Start and Track Her Car
  7. Vivo V17 Alleged Live Images Tip 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  8. NASA to Study Previously Unopened Apollo Sample
  9. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched: Check Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Date
  10. Huawei, Barred in US, Offers App Inducements in Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.