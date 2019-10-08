Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM 2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans

All three features trickle down from the core PUBG game to its mobile version.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans

The PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will be rolled out later this month

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will bring the BRDM-2 vehicle
  • Players can fire at gas canisters to make them explode
  • Ledge grab mechanism will make it easier to jump across buildings

PUBG Mobile is all set to receive a new update that will bring some new elements to make the gameplay more exciting. Among the key changes coming with the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update is the amphibious BRDM-2 vehicle for an all-terrain battleground navigation experience with the added security of having bulletproof tyres. Another new element is the ledge grab that recently made its way to the game's PC version and allows players to essentially do parkour. Lastly, the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will also introduce gas cans, which means the red fuel canisters can now double as a weapon as well.

The official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle has revealed that the upcoming 0.15.0 update will bring the BRDM-2 vehicle, replacing the armoured UAZ. The amphibious BRDM-2 vehicle accommodates 4 players, and if its strengths in the core PUBG game for PC are anything to by, it will offer a higher level of resistance against weapons and red zone damage compared to the armoured UAZ.

Another notable feature that is set to arrive with the upcoming update is the ledge grab mechanism that allows players to climb buildings by grabbing them mid-air after jumping from another building. Ledge grab will essentially help players scale fences or walls in PUBG Mobile, while also making it easier to avoid enemy fire and quickly find vantage points for targeting opponents more effectively.

Lastly, the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will also bring exploding gas cans. Players can now throw the gas cans and shoot at them to make the red fuel canisters explode. The exploding gas cans deal a significant amount of damage to players in the vicinity, making them a viable substitute when hand grenades are not in the backpack. As for the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update itself, it will be rolled out later this month.

The ledge grab feature, BRDM-2 vehicle, and the exploding gas cans were recently added to the main PUBG game via the #30 update. It is good to see these new elements make their way to PUBG Mobile as well to further enrich the experience, especially in the face of a solid new rival – Call of Duty: Mobile. You can read our first impressions of the Call of Duty: Mobile game and see how well it stacks up against PUBG Mobile.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ With Google Assistant Support Launched
Microsoft Airband Initiative Aims to Bring Internet to 40 Million People Globally by 2022
Honor Smartphones
PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Sale Brings Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, More
  2. Instagram Finally Gets a Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  4. Motorola One Macro Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
  6. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  7. Sony Xperia 8 With 21:9 Display, Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch on October 15 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera
  9. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special Sale - What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2016), and Galaxy Tab S2 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates
  2. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Offer Brings Up to Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on the Smart TVs
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
  4. Sony PlayStation 4 Loses Facebook Integration
  5. Microsoft Airband Initiative Aims to Bring Internet to 40 Million People Globally by 2022
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans
  7. Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ With Google Assistant Support Launched
  8. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Shows Off Gradient Design, TENAA Listing Tips Key Specifications
  9. Oppo Reno Ace Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of October 10 Launch
  10. Facebook Said to Be Focus of US Justice Department, State AGs Meeting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.