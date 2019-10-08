PUBG Mobile is all set to receive a new update that will bring some new elements to make the gameplay more exciting. Among the key changes coming with the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update is the amphibious BRDM-2 vehicle for an all-terrain battleground navigation experience with the added security of having bulletproof tyres. Another new element is the ledge grab that recently made its way to the game's PC version and allows players to essentially do parkour. Lastly, the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will also introduce gas cans, which means the red fuel canisters can now double as a weapon as well.

The official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle has revealed that the upcoming 0.15.0 update will bring the BRDM-2 vehicle, replacing the armoured UAZ. The amphibious BRDM-2 vehicle accommodates 4 players, and if its strengths in the core PUBG game for PC are anything to by, it will offer a higher level of resistance against weapons and red zone damage compared to the armoured UAZ.

Another notable feature that is set to arrive with the upcoming update is the ledge grab mechanism that allows players to climb buildings by grabbing them mid-air after jumping from another building. Ledge grab will essentially help players scale fences or walls in PUBG Mobile, while also making it easier to avoid enemy fire and quickly find vantage points for targeting opponents more effectively.

Lastly, the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update will also bring exploding gas cans. Players can now throw the gas cans and shoot at them to make the red fuel canisters explode. The exploding gas cans deal a significant amount of damage to players in the vicinity, making them a viable substitute when hand grenades are not in the backpack. As for the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update itself, it will be rolled out later this month.

The ledge grab feature, BRDM-2 vehicle, and the exploding gas cans were recently added to the main PUBG game via the #30 update. It is good to see these new elements make their way to PUBG Mobile as well to further enrich the experience, especially in the face of a solid new rival – Call of Duty: Mobile. You can read our first impressions of the Call of Duty: Mobile game and see how well it stacks up against PUBG Mobile.